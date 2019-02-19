TransMedia Group to Paint Media Walls with Glowing Publicity for Energy/Money-Saving Paint

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group said it was retained by award-winning Italian paint company, GDM - Giuseppe Di Maria (https://www.dimaria.it) to paint the media town red for new energy-saving paint it's introducing in the U.S. that'll save consumers money on their energy bills.

TransMedia Group, which has conducted PR campaigns for many energy-saving products and companies, said it will publicize the launch of GDM -Giuseppe Di Maria Elio Collection, which is a one-step process that doesn't require the use of a professional contractor.

"Our publicity will also position their revolutionary Bisaten Thermal Paint combined with 3M technology as representing the future of the industry in energy-conscious countries," said TransMedia CEO and energy writer Tom Madden. "The line is not only energy efficient but anti-mold and anti-condensation."

"We look forward to introducing them at the upcoming PDCA Contractors Expo in March. We plan to engage our Italian office (www.TransMediaItaly.com) in Rome to draw attention to the Elio Collection's expansion from Italy to overseas in America, commencing with our putting news on the wires there," added Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia President. The brand will soon have shelf space in major retail stores across the country.

"As the Chief Operations Officer and USA relations expert for Giuseppe Di Maria, I felt that TransMedia would be the 'PR famiglia' for us," said Paolo Internicola. "I look forward to bringing the beautiful colors and economy-conscience paint to the USA."

GDM became renowned in Italy through its sponsorship of cultural activations such as soccer, racing, and polo. Through these sponsorships, their goals of interacting and infusing the brand into the culture were reached. They hope to do the same and become a household name in the US with their beautiful color palates that will make any home or office stand out.

