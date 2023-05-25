TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTRA MEDIA LIFTOFF FOR CAREER INSPIRING SHOW 'LIFTOFF WITH JEANNIEY WALDEN'

TransMedia Group

25 May, 2023, 10:07 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to be announcing special guests on "Liftoff with Jeanniey Walden" and highlighting their national reputations and unique achievements.

"Jeanniey Walden is an incredibly empowered woman who wants to help others be their best  by interviewing and posing questions to guests on her show that illicit proven tips and tricks to achieving celebrity status along with insights to put its audience on the path to success as well," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group and TMGroup Productions.

TransMedia Group to keep media in the know of what's upcoming on successful entrepreneur Jeanniey's show, "LiftOff with Jeanniey Walden," and continue building Jeanniey's brand and proven track record of helping to her followers discover secrets to mental wellness, healthier lifestyle and financial success.

"I think empowering others to really engage in their own success is the key to a happy life," said  Walden."

TransMedia to share Walden's "Liftoff with Janniey Walden (www.liftoffcompany.com)," that airs on 300 platforms through Binge Networks TV.

"We love it when education can be conveyed to media as Walden was a teacher turned entrepreneur, with a Fortune 150 workplace to an empowered woman of 2023," says Mazzone, an entrepreneur who launched her own production company this year.  "Sharing other's stories in a manner that brings human interest and attracts audiences world-wide is what Jeanniey does so well."

TransMedia Group to seek out brands for sponsorship that will recognize Jeanniey as a media magnet as she's been featured in top outlets such as Forbes, Yahoo!, Business Insider as well as international Keynote speaker for Word Economic Forum, TedX, QSP Summit (Portugal), HR Tech and author of Email Marketing an Hour a Day.

"Jeanniey has created a business that will help people better their work-life balance and mental health and we intend to get the word out about her so others can benefit from her expertise  and wisdom in these areas."

"Jeanniey's wonderful story has already changed lives and will continue to do so," added Mazzone.

