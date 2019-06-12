TransMedia Group to Publicize 'Night' Holocaust Concert Nov. 20 at Kravis Center as Stand Against All Forms of Hate Leading to Genocide

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group (www.transmediagroup.com) has been retained to promote and raise funding for the 'Night' Holocaust concert Nov. 20 at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"We're honored to have been selected by the Night Holocaust Project, a 501-C-3 non-profit organization, whose director Dr. Jerry Glantz, is the son of one of the greatest cantors who ever lived who composed the inspiring music for this awesome event," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden

"We will present the first North American performance of the "Night" concert based on the historic memoir of the late Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Elie Wiesel, as taking a stand against hate in all forms and at all places, including school shootings that have taken so many young lives."

TransMedia said its publicity will underscore how this concert was first performed in January 2019 in two Gothic cathedrals on separate occasions in Russia and Lithuania to great public and artistic acclaim. It is sponsored by The Non-Profit L.G. Holocaust Project as a tribute to Elie Wiesel and as "a stand against hate" that is simmering worldwide, which once exploded into the horrors of the Holocaust.

The performance will offer excerpts from Wiesel's memoir accompanied by a rear-screen projection of genocide photos, a 60-piece symphony orchestra, a choir of one hundred voices and performances of classic singers, teenage vocalists, and internationally renowned Russian-American pianist Elena Klionsky.

Although the theme is generated by the Holocaust, TransMedia said the intention of the program and its publicity will to project a message of global civility and harmony through Wiesel's memoir which was written without rancor and combined with Leib Glantz's positive lyrics and soaring music, which together deliver a hopeful message of peace and friendship among all people.

The program will comprise two concerts at the Kravis Center at 2:30 and 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 20 2019 for audiences of 2,200 for each performance.

High school students from Palm Beach and Broward counties will be invited to witness this exciting event in order to raise awareness to the dangers of the simmering hate – hate that eventually leads to violence and genocide.

For more information, contact Marla Emanuel 561-750-9800 ext. 2330; marla@transmediagroup.com.

SOURCE TransMedia Group