TransMedia Group To Publicize Visionary MJ Schultz's Book 'The Predictor' Foretelling Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Nomination And A Huge Victory In November

"Clairvoyance is no stranger to MJ Schultz," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Back in 2006, Schultz depicted characters from The Apprentice, when he thought it was somehow fitting to insert a "Trump For Prez" sign into the cartoonish mix. "That was sort of psychic, wouldn't you say."

Way before that, TransMedia said it will publicize how Schultz predicted a Miami police officer who once pulled him over for a traffic stop was going to kill someone someday, which the officer did. His acquittal resulted in the 1980 Miami riots.

Our public relations and marketing program for MJ Schultz will position his book "The Predictor" coming in the wake of Horrowitz's "BLITZ," Hannity's "Live Free or Die" and now Peter Ticktin's upcoming book "What Makes Trump Tick" about Trump and Ticktin attending New York Military Academy together when they were teenagers honing their leadership skills

"Now comes the ultimate visionary book, The Predictor by MJ Schulz, known as 'Mr SUPERTRUMP' for having created Supertrump comics years ago," said Madden, an author himself of over five books, including his latest, "Love Boat 78," about a senior's daring plunge into Internet dating.

"Our publicity will show how "The Predictor" is full of Schultz' forecasts which have turned out to be true along with insights into Donald Trump's publishing business, in which Schultz became involved as creator of Supertrump Cartoon Series," said Madden.

"Our publicity also will focus on some serious injustices and Schultz' predictions that two prisoners, Lamar Burks, an African-American who has served 20 years in a Texas prison for a murder newly emerging evidence shows he didn't commit, and Jervis Payne on death's row for 32 years, will both be found wrongfully convicted and finally set free.

TransMedia said its PR program for MJ Schultz will connect with thousands of his loyal followers on Facebook and Twitter and highlight how the author is an avid supporter of one of the country's premiere Afro-American conservative super PACS providing education and direction to help elect Black Republican candidates to Congress.

Media contact, Dilara Tuncer 941-549-3571; [email protected].

SOURCE TransMedia Group