TransMedia Group to Pump Publicity Fuel for Sustainability-Responsible Revolutionary Lube, The Fuel Ox

News provided by

TransMedia Group

29 Aug, 2023, 13:54 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the sustainable message TransMedia Group will be pumping into media fuel tanks for The Fuel Ox: "Easy maintenance translates to longer lasting performance in the fuel world, which in turn raises efficiency and lowers cost."

TransMedia Group said it will fuel media with sustain-responsible revolutionary lube stories, breakthroughs, efficiencies and horsepower for The Fuel Ox, and its revved-up line of products for many industries and machines.

The Fuel Ox has decades of success in distribution for various industries from heavy machinery to marine and the media goal is to educate each respective industry about effectively and efficiently it protects, increases engine power, boosts fuel efficiency and is corporate and environmentally responsible.

"Whether you're maintaining, building, or out playing in the motorworld, it's great to know and to be able to share with media that there's an Ox to keep everything aligned and running smoothly," said Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia Group President, and a motorcycle enthusiast.

"Our forte is giving enlightening news to all the trade media, as well as opening doors for our clients for added distribution of their products, especially when they're revolutionary and timely like those from The Fuel Ox."

Targeting national and strategic local television, radio, online and print media for announcements in the coming weeks, TransMedia will offer Rand Taylor, CEO and Co-Founder. Fuel Ox® Inc. for interviews describing situations in which his products have not only been successful, but are candidates vying for awards.

TransMedia Group also will spotlight testimonials and new accounts as well as national and international collaborations involving sustainability.

"We're a firm run by a woman who rides a motorcycle, runs a chainsaw and drives a truck, which is why I'm so excited to work on this account delivering its messaging at a breakneck speed," added Mazzone.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 [email protected].

SOURCE TransMedia Group

