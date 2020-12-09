TransMedia Group to Put 'The SkyClip' In The Media Spotlight To Show How The Device Makes Work and Play More Comfortable

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will launch and manage a publicity campaign for an innovative company whose first product will guarantee more comfortable flights for travelers worldwide, including home offices that are now converting into work areas, with a device that holds their smartphone, tablet, etc. called The SkyClip ®.

TransMedia Group said its publicity will bring awareness to the perfect gadget to support travelers' devices while flying and various other uses. Compatible with iPhone and Android, The SkyClip ( www.theskyclip.com ) is the world's first airplane mounted device holder that enables travelers to work or play while on-the-go.

"We'll be showing to media how The SkyClip attaches easily to the airplane tray table, allowing users to watch videos, check emails or play games comfortably, while preventing the stiffness or neck pain that may result from using your phone at weird angles for long flights," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone, a frequent traveler.

"I believe TransMedia Group will not only enlarge the audience of people who can benefit from our gadgets, but put us in touch with added distribution," said Mickey Furshman, Co-Founder of The SkyClip®.

"The campaign ideas presented from airport retail to coffee shops was another TransMedia course of action I was excited to be involved with," said Seth A. Fine, President and Designer of The SkyClip®.

"Our work with The SkyClip will further introduce the company and their innovative creations to travelers worldwide," added Mazzone.

TransMedia Group will be managing social media and different kinds of advertisements in order to encourage tech lovers to try The SkyClip during their next journey. Additional videos on the SkyClip device in more details will soon be added to their website and socials.

To get to know more about The SkyClip, visit the official website at: https://theskyclip.com .

Media Contact: Danaaiym Tlekkyzy [email protected] 561-750-9800

SOURCE TransMedia Group

Related Links

www.transmediagroup.com

