TransMedia Group to Represent Richard S. Lehman, Esq., as the 'Tax Doctor' with The Ultimate Antidote to Ponzi Poisonings and FTX Pneumonia Ravaging Victims' Savings

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group said there couldn't be a more propitious time to represent U.S. Tax Attorney Richard S. Lehman as many will be impressed how he helps fraud victims recover big chunks of their losses.

Today millions have fallen prey to seductive schemes, winding up not only depressed, but broke following the insult du jour, having paid taxes on fairy-tale profits.

TransMedia plans to generate media coverage that will send out rescue messages to now over a million Ponzi and other fraud victims that it's never too late to recuperate financially, even if it's just recovering taxes paid on profits just before principals vanished.

Publicity will direct fraud victims to https://www.lehmantaxlaw.com, said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

"As I can feel the pain of fraud victims, I'm happy to promote a solution, a widely respected tax lawyer representing clients on U.S. tax matters with incomparable skill for over 50 years.

"As a leading authority on U.S. tax law, he has many stories about those he's helped, and we see in them amazing content for a documentary or TV series," said Mazzone, who besides a leading publicist has Executive Producing credits.

TransMedia Group plans to offer Lehman's expertise to media on the hottest frauds offering incisive views on anything tax related.

"It's a great opportunity to pitch both tv-creators and major media," added Mazzone. "Everyone needs to know the tax heroes who help fraud victims recover."

"And media will be fascinated to learn about Lehman's FTX Tax Survival Kit containing valuable tax information relating to the FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried fraud .

"We're proud to represent an expert on whom media can rely for facts and insights about fraud and what relief is available for over a million new fraud victims," said Madden who had an lawyer friend who lost millions in Bernie Madoff's scheme, shortly before his friend died.

"I'm looking for TransMedia to convey to victims that it's not their fault fraudsters stole their money and there are ways to get much of it back," said Lehman.

Madden said PR will focus on Lehman having built a tax law firm with a national reputation for handling the toughest tax cases, structure the most sophisticated income tax and estate tax plans, and defend clients before the IRS.

