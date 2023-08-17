TransMedia Group to Show 'HotelSavings.Club' Beats Competition, Offers 30-Day Free Trials Proving Travel Savings Up to 70%

Two Brothers Team Up to Make Travel Easier and Much Less Expensive

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As travel turns to full swing again, TransMedia Group will be showing it's time to team up with two brothers who co-foundered HotelSavings.Club, which can save you up to 70% on upcoming trips.

TransMedia will get the word out through industry, trade and consumer media why HotelSavings.Club should be on every travelers plans as nowhere else are better deals at whopping savings. TransMedia to deliver media exposure that will encourage travelers to sign up for a 30-day free trial to experience saving a bundle on travel as HotelSavings.Club beats all its competitors. 

"We plan to alert media to the unparalleled travel savings advantages of HotelSavings.Club, but don't take our word, test out yourself whether they're truly beating competitors socks off, including hotel stays, amenities, and all the works that go with travel," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

"Our PR campaign will position HotelSavings.Club as offering the most savings on travel than all its competitors and we will drill this message into all industries from family travel to business, from weather evacuations to Gap year excursions."

To prove they're the travel savings leader, TransMedia will announce the club is offering a free trial to prove it makes great sense for travelers to be in the club, said Madden. 

"We really wanted to help travelers to experience a difference and do that by giving the greatest savings ourselves," said Justin Mackler, Co-Founder, HotelSavings.Club. "We're outsmarting those 'savings' websites that just don't compare, as anyone who takes advantage of our free trial will find to be true," he added.

TransMedia will be targeting international and national television, radio, online and print media, as well as offering travel tips and advice from the two brothers, Justin and Austin Mackler, co-founders of HotelSavings.Club.

TransMedia Group also will spotlight savings comparables that will resonate for those ready to get their travel itineraries set for the year.

"Our business of helping travelers save, truly aligns with our mission to make every getaway dream a tangible reality," said Austin Mackler.

"I enjoy being a part of a club, especially one that offers such savings," added Madden, a CEO always on the go.

For more information: HotelSavings.Club or Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 [email protected].

