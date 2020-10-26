TransMedia Group to Spread Awareness of a Community of Supporters of Hopes and Aspirations Aptly Called 'dreamOway'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will manage a publicity campaign for an innovative platform dedicated to helping people to fulfill their ambitions called dreamOway .

TransMedia Group plans to reach dreamers with aspirations for a brighter, more fulfilling future to tell them how they can share their ideas on the dreamOway App, created by Justine Sinclair. Through the App, creators can be noticed by other supportive individuals ready to assist them in realizing their vision and fulfilling their dream.

"I believe TransMedia Group will enlarge the audience of people who can take on what we offer and make communities' dreams come true," said Justine Sinclair, dreamOway's CEO.

"Our work with dreamOway will extend the amazing opportunities the company is offering to new creators to realize their dreams," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

TransMedia Group will be managing the social media, the company App, as well as all the different kinds of advertisements in order to encourage visioners to share their hidden dreams and ideas with the purpose of creating a better world.

The company will be seeking sponsors to fulfill those dreams, and a TV series will be shot. It will talk about the plan and scouting for judges. Also, casting for more dreams will be part of TransMedia's publicity efforts.

To get to know more about dreamOway, visit the official website at: https://dreamoway.com and follow them on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

