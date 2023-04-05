TransMedia Group to Spread Blue Light IT's Warning That It's Not If, but When a Business Will be Hacked, But Cybersecurity Makes It Much Less Likely or Devastating

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to deliver Blue Light IT's warning to businesses that it's not IF, but WHEN hackers will attack so they need the leader in cybersecurity guarding their data.

TransMedia Group says it will let hackers know there's a new cybersecurity sheriff in Internet town. So, hackers had better look for less protected prey than those under the watchful eye of Blue Light IT.

"While hackers try to hack businesses indiscriminately, companies protected by such dedicated cybersecurity as Blue Light IT provides are much less likely to be hacked," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

TransMedia plans to arrange media interviews for Blue Light IT's CEO Amir Sachs to explain that today's hacker is not a demon hunched over a keyboard in a dark room. Most likely they are an organized crime group using an off-the-shelf program for shear villainous intent to rob and profit.

Today, technology has provided hackers with automated systems that scan networks looking for weak points to attack, which will be TransMedia Group's warning to business owners nationwide through media interviews and insightful seminars with Sachs, said Madden.

According to Madden, Sachs has written extensively on this subject, making him one of the foremost authorities on cybersecurity whom media will want to interview to tap into his extensive knowledge of hacking to which all businesses today are vulnerable as it's not if but when devastating cyberattacks will occur.

"We intend to spread Sachs' views through media, and book him at business conferences, trade shows and seminars taking about what hackers have most in common, which he calls a 'a lack of moral compass to the point of sociopathy,'" said TransMedia Group president Adrienne Mazzone.

TransMedia will emphasize what Sachs calls the most tempting targets for hackers, small and medium-sized businesses more likely to lack the dedicated 24X7 security teams that keep software updated and continually monitor for intrusions.

TransMedia will show how devastating hack attacks can be, rendering businesses data useless by an encrypting ransomware attack with the stricken businesses customers receiving infected phishing emails.

"We'll warn businesses to deploy a robust backup and data recovery plan or they may lose their entire business from that cybersecurity attack right around the next corner," said Madden.

