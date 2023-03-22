TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO STEER MEDIA TO NEW, 'FAMILY-DRIVEN' PEDAL YARD™, BUNDLING CUSTOM LEARN-TO-RIDE TECHNIQUE WITH FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND POP-UP BIKE PARK & PLAY SPACES

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of children who learn to ride a bike continues to decline, TransMedia Group's PR campaign will spotlight Pedal Yard's innovative, pro-active solutions that get 2-6 year olds riding and promote family bonding.

Pedal Yardoffers memberships that provide families with everything needed to teach a 2-6 year old to ride a bike; from affordable gliders, bicycles, safety equipment to unique coaches and first-ever pop-up riding parks, Pedal Yard's method is on track to strengthen confidence, connections and lifelong wellness/habits.

"The research is clear that our screen-driven society can quickly find better balance… on a bike," said TransMedia Group President, Adrienne Mazzone. "We'll share with key media the science/statistics, as well as Pedal Yard's 'family-driven' philosophy that coaches must teach their unique method to parents/grandparents- not the kids, giving families the tools to come together, implement and "own" this success.

TransMedia Group will bring to reporters and editors Pedal Yard Founder Marc Abrams' energetic solutions, methodologies and program parameters.

"When teaching a child to ride a bike, there is a huge difference between a child who is 2 to 6 years old versus one who is older than 6," says Abrams.  "We are focused on giving parents/grandparents the tools and confidence to teach kids under 6- when fear factor is lowest- to ride a bike. No training wheels. A "hands-off" coaching mindset. And we're providing a place where families can share in this milestone celebration and keep coming back to."

Another media message point will be the unconventional locations of the pop-up bike parks. Pedal Yardis launching at (and temporarily transforming) a mega car dealership in Miami, Florida, Audi North Miami.

"In addition to pitching parenting and health/wellness publications and broadcast segments, we'll also pitch an untraditional business story; finding synergy and short-term opportunities between large retail spaces that can accommodate high-traffic and family-centric play spaces," said Mazzone.   

"You never forget how to ride a bike," added Abrams.  "And we're excited for TransMedia Group to spread the word reminding people to get off screens, get outside, get their kids on a bike… and that there's no easier spot than Pedal Yard™."

