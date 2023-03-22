TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO STEER MEDIA TO NEW, 'FAMILY-DRIVEN' PEDAL YARD™, BUNDLING CUSTOM LEARN-TO-RIDE TECHNIQUE WITH FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND POP-UP BIKE PARK & PLAY SPACES

Nation's First Pedal Yard™Launching April in Miami

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the number of children who learn to ride a bike continues to decline, TransMedia Group's PR campaign will spotlight Pedal Yard™ 's innovative, pro-active solutions that get 2-6 year olds riding and promote family bonding.

Pedal Yard™ offers memberships that provide families with everything needed to teach a 2-6 year old to ride a bike; from affordable gliders, bicycles, safety equipment to unique coaches and first-ever pop-up riding parks, Pedal Yard™'s method is on track to strengthen confidence, connections and lifelong wellness/habits.

"The research is clear that our screen-driven society can quickly find better balance… on a bike," said TransMedia Group President, Adrienne Mazzone. "We'll share with key media the science/statistics, as well as Pedal Yard™'s 'family-driven' philosophy that coaches must teach their unique method to parents/grandparents- not the kids, giving families the tools to come together, implement and "own" this success.

TransMedia Group will bring to reporters and editors Pedal Yard™ Founder Marc Abrams' energetic solutions, methodologies and program parameters.

"When teaching a child to ride a bike, there is a huge difference between a child who is 2 to 6 years old versus one who is older than 6," says Abrams. "We are focused on giving parents/grandparents the tools and confidence to teach kids under 6- when fear factor is lowest- to ride a bike. No training wheels. A "hands-off" coaching mindset. And we're providing a place where families can share in this milestone celebration and keep coming back to."

Another media message point will be the unconventional locations of the pop-up bike parks. Pedal Yard™ is launching at (and temporarily transforming) a mega car dealership in Miami, Florida, Audi North Miami.

"In addition to pitching parenting and health/wellness publications and broadcast segments, we'll also pitch an untraditional business story; finding synergy and short-term opportunities between large retail spaces that can accommodate high-traffic and family-centric play spaces," said Mazzone.

"You never forget how to ride a bike," added Abrams. "And we're excited for TransMedia Group to spread the word reminding people to get off screens, get outside, get their kids on a bike… and that there's no easier spot than Pedal Yard™."

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683

