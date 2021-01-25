TransMedia Group to Stick-on Catchiest Sticker Slogan on 'I Vacted' Saying You Were Vaccinated as It Rolls Out 'Media Sticky' PR Campaign for New Sticker

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group, which publicized many firsts including first Video Conference, solar-powered yacht and 'Knife and Forklift' exercise while Eating product, said it will introduce "I Vacted" sticker cleverly saying you got vaccinated.

"No, it won't have sticker shaock. It will have sticker appeal," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Instead of "I was vaccinated" etc., Madden said an entrepreneur client came up with a stickier idea for a sticker that's much catchier and clever, and akin to "I Voted," only it says "I Vacted."

The catchy phrase will be superimposed on an American flag and soon available online, said Madden, probably one of the most inventive PR guys in the country, whose first book "Spin Man" was a big hit with celebrities who praised his promotional imagination and talent.

Our client has protected the name and reserved the domain www.ivacted.com, said Madden, a former journalist and top executive at NBC and ABC, where he promoted many of the top TV series.

"Our publicity also will point out it has a double entendre: 'I've Acted . . . to save myself and my country.,'" said Madden, who is no novice at introducing products, such as his own patented Knife and Forklift™, which are weighted utensils that slow you down while eating, sold worldwide.

