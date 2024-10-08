TransMedia Group to Strike Up a Fund-Raising Campaign to Help Helene Victims Featuring a Song Written Nine Years Ago Called 'Bye, Bye Florida'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group said it was hired by musical artist Peter Tracy who believes his premonitions about the dire effects of global warming are evident in Hurricane Milton's coming and wants his song "Bye, Bye Florida" to benefit Helene victims.

"As an artist living in Florida ever fearful that a terrible hurricane would one day wipe away parts of my state, I wrote a song over nine years ago and now with Hurricane Helene's horrifically destructive path, I find my song was a premonition.

"Now I need to use this song to raise money to help those poor victims recover and have retained TransMedia to launch a campaign also to raise consciousness of the catastrophic consequences of climate change, especially with leaders like Donald Trump preaching there's no such thing," said Tracy.

TransMedia Group said it will secure a charity that has been involved in hurricane recovery to which Tracy can funnel some of his YouTube earnings from his song to assist victims of Helene.

TransMedia plans to place Peter's talent out in the public eye, especially the song that he wrote long ago that suddenly has become the news of the day, "Bye, Bye Florida) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KLLPek9E3s

"Listening to the lyrics, so many of the words will resonate with what's happening today as we all brace for the next monster, Milton," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group. "It's a song that truly was ahead of its time," added Mazzone.

To learn more about Peter Tracy, visit: https://petertracy.com/ #petertracy #florida #storm #globalwarming #musicforchange #charity.

TransMedia Group is a full-service public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981. The firm was started ironically by the son of a musician when Tom Madden left NBC in New York City where he was vice president, assistant to the president, then Fred Silverman.

Madden said his publicists are eager to promote Tracy's so predictive, now timely song to raise money for hurricane victims, "so this song now turns fortuitous for Florida," said Madden.

Madden said his PR firm and Tracy have much in common as both are avid proponents of combatting the climate change that many believe is causing catastrophes which has motivated Madden to create Planetary Lifeguard to Blow the Whistle on Climate Change, the title of his latest book.

Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683 [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group