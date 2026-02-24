TransMedia Group to Uplift Mental Health & Addiction Advocacy of TV Personality and Upcoming Author Jennifer Gaydos Hartman

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As addiction, substance abuse, and mental health crises rise across the United States, TransMedia Group will be uplifting the work and advocacy of Jennifer Gaydos Hartman, respected TV personality as well as author of the upcoming memoir 'Tomorrow Is Not Promised', a deeply personal story of resilience, trauma, and the power of rebuilding.

Often known for her role on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Dallas," Hartman is recognized for her authenticity and ability to transform painful experiences into meaningful advocacy. Since opening up about the devastating murder of her mother at the hands of her step father (who would then commit suicide), she has become a sought–after voice on panels, conferences, and media platforms, including supporting the Child Impact Projects 501c3 that equips professionals with advanced expertise, training, and intervention strategies to effectively respond to complex child trauma cases.

Additionally, as the Director of Business Development for The Guest House Ocala, she has played a pivotal role in breaking stigmas against mental health support and advancing trauma-informed care, messages TransMedia Group will amplify through connections with media.

"For decades, overcoming mental health issues has been a solitary battle. While we've made incredible strides in recognizing other's struggles, there is still much work to be done," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone. "Jennifer's work is changing lives in need, and we look forward to extending her message's reach."

TransMedia Group will be arranging in-depth print, radio, and television interviews for Hartman nationwide, as well as promoting her book's development through connections with literary agents. TransMedia Group will also be raising awareness for The Guest House Ocala, highlighting how its treatments differ from standard facilities and achieve results for clients.

"I am truly excited to work with TransMedia Group and help inspire others fighting against the darkness in their lives," said Jennifer Gaydos Hartman. "Far too many people have struggled due to their trauma, and reminding them that they are more than the painful things that have happened to them is essential for moving forward."

"I am eager to not only share my story and recovery, but the work I am doing to end social stigmas against mental health and the techniques that truly shape the healing process."

