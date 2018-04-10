TransMedia Group Today Named Erez Hevroni, AAMS® AWMA® Vice President of Business Development

With his 15 years of experience in private banking, wealth advisory, financial planning and asset management, Hevroni has compiled an impressive record of success serving mid-size businesses, private institutions, high net-worth clients and UHNW families, said Madden.

"I'm honored to join a firm that has achieved such awesome results for its clients, including companies in my native country of Israel," Hevroni said.

Hevroni has achieved notable success in serving CEOs and CFOs of companies in the technology and life science industry and has extensive experience working with a large network of single family offices, high net-worth individuals, legal advisors, investment clubs, investment banking and capital markets partners as well as nonprofit advisory boards.

"He will be a great help to our clients in advancing their performance in sales to drive new business growth as well as in capital raising, networking, public relationship, investors relationship, team coaching, public speaking, strategic growth and motivation of team work in a unification model," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

"We look forward to integrating Hevroni's extensive network of contacts of high net-worth Individuals, UHNW families, family offices, foundations and a large rolodex of investors and business leaders in South Florida, including the Jewish Business Community, Chabad, AIPAC, JNF, American Israel Council, Business Israeli Group, advisory boards to single family office clubs in Israel, Monaco, UAE and South Florida investment clubs."

Hevroni served in the Israeli Defense Force, specializing in combat engineering.

