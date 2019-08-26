TransMedia to Publicize Christian Frelinghuysen's feature film "Stroke of Luck" a coming of age comedy about love, life and a horse that talks

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to set the stage for a box office sellout for director Christian Frelinghuysen's new feature film "Stroke Of Luck", a modern day millennial coming-of-age story about love, life and a talking horse.

TransMedia said publicity will highlight how the film's main character Nathan is on the verge of graduating from high school when he takes blame for a class prank that gets him expelled. This leads to him relocating to his father's horse farm to learn about discipline.

But Nathan hates horses. When he gets there, however, he learns his dad's farm is heading towards a foreclosure. Nathan will ultimately be tested to the limits during his Summer on the farm and befriends a talking horse. Will he save his father's farm or let it go down?

"Director Christian Frelinghuysen wrote a great script and has a fresh stylized approach to the comedy. This movie will really resonate with the younger generation," said Catherine deHaan Executive Vice President of PR, Marketing and Video Production at Transmedia Group.

TransMedia's PR campaign for "Stroke Of Luck" will include press releases updating the media during preproduction, help spearhead a crowdfunding campaign to raise additional funds for the production, and accrue behind the scenes footage of the shoot in the Berkshires.

The film "Stroke Of Luck" will be shot on location at the Frelinghuysen Morris House and Studio, an historic house museum and former Bauhaus style art studio in Lenox and Stockbridge, Massachusetts. The house and studio were home to American Abstract Artists George L.K. Morris and Suzy Frelinghuysen. The studio was built in 1930 by Morris and his friend George Sanderson. The house and studio were entered onto the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.

Transmedia is excited to be a part of this groundbreaking film that takes a comedic look at socio-economic divides and family relations. Pink Poodle Productions will be casting talent for primary character Nathan Mitchell, his mom and dad Kevin & Kassandra Mitchell and the Nathan's love interest Sarah.

