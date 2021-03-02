TransMedics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

ANDOVER, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Recent Highlights

Net revenue of $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing 26% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing 26% growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 Expanded the National OCS Program to include 5 new U.S. regions

Initiated the OCS Heart DCD CAP program in 25 U.S. heart transplant centers

Completed enrollment of the OCS Liver PROTECT CAP first tranche of 74 patients

Appointed Merilee Raines to Board of Directors

to Board of Directors Announced scheduling of OCS Heart FDA Advisory Panel Committee Meeting on April 6, 2021

"Fourth quarter sales exceeded expectations and were driven primarily by the recovery of U.S. OCS Lung procedure volumes as well as progress with the OCS DCD Heart and the OCS Liver CAP clinical programs," said Waleed Hassanein, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are now focused on leveraging the progress made with our National OCS Program in 2020 and advancing our FDA initiatives in the upcoming months to accelerate our growth through 2021 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $7.6 million, a 26% increase compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in revenue was predominantly a result of the recovery of U.S. sales led by the OCS Lung activities.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 63% as compared to 62% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $10.7 million compared to $12.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in operating expenses was due primarily to an overall reduction in spending associated with the COVID pandemic.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.3 million compared to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Net revenue for the full year of 2020 was $25.6 million, a 9% increase compared to $23.6 million in the full year of 2019. The increase in revenue was predominantly a result of 18% overall growth in U.S. sales led by the OCS DCD Heart program.

Gross margin for the full year of 2020 was 65% as compared to 59% in the full year of 2019.

Operating expenses for the full year of 2020 were $43.0 million compared to $43.5 million in the full year of 2019. Operating expenses were essentially flat year over year due primarily to the impact of the COVID pandemic.

Net loss for the full year of 2020 was $28.7 million compared to $33.5 million in the full year of 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $125.6 million as of December 31, 2020.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The TransMedics management team will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 378-1026 for domestic callers or (236) 712-2500 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 3751905. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at www.transmedics.com.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance and expected timing of regulatory approvals for our OCS products. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ include: that we continue to incur losses; our need to raise additional funding; our existing and any future indebtedness, including our ability to comply with affirmative and negative covenants under our credit agreement to which we will remain subject to until maturity, and our ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; the fluctuation of our financial results from quarter to quarter; our ability to use net operating losses and research and development credit carryforwards; our dependence on the success of the OCS; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the OCS; our ability to educate patients, surgeons, transplant centers and private payors of benefits offered by the OCS; the impact of the outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus and associated containment and remediation efforts; our ability to improve the OCS platform; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of our net revenue; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals or clearances for our OCS products; our ability to adequately respond to FDA follow-up inquiries in a timely manner; the performance of our third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the timing or results of clinical trials for the OCS; our manufacturing, sales, marketing and clinical support capabilities and strategy; attacks against our information technology infrastructure; the economic, political and other risks associated with our foreign operations; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to protect, defend, maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights relating to the OCS and avoid allegations that our products infringe, misappropriate or otherwise violate the intellectual property rights of third parties; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals or clearance for our OCS products; the pricing of the OCS, as well as the reimbursement coverage for the OCS in the United States and internationally; and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional information will be made available by our annual and quarterly reports and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements (except as otherwise noted) speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

TransMedics Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)









Fiscal Three Months Ended

Fiscal Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

2020

December 28,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 28,

2019 Net revenue

$ 7,627

$ 6,057

$ 25,639

$ 23,604 Cost of revenue

2,799

2,316

9,004

9,741 Gross profit

4,828

3,741

16,635

13,863 Gross Margin

63%

62%

65%

59% Operating expenses:















Research, development and clinical trials

4,548

6,262

18,831

19,870 Selling, general and administrative

6,176

6,173

24,188

23,596 Total operating expenses

10,724

12,435

43,019

43,466 Loss from operations

(5,896)

(8,694)

(26,384)

(29,603) Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(971)

(1,063)

(3,985)

(4,353) Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability

—

—

—

(341) Other income (expense), net

566

590

1,653

790 Total other expense, net

(405)

(473)

(2,332)

(3,904) Loss before income taxes

(6,301)

(9,167)

(28,716)

(33,507) Provision for income taxes

(10)

(10)

(32)

(40) Net loss

$ (6,311)

$ (9,177)

$ (28,748)

$ (33,547) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (0.23)

$ (0.43)

$ (1.16)

$ (2.36) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

27,163,390

21,170,330

24,702,764

14,204,787

* Reconciliation of Gross to Net revenue for certain payments made to customers (in thousands)





Fiscal Three Months Ended

Fiscal Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

2020

December 28,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 28,

2019 Gross revenue from sales to customers

$ 8,217

$ 6,463

$ 28,356

$ 25,844 Less: clinical trial payments reducing revenue

590

406

2,717

2,240 Total net revenue

$ 7,627

$ 6,057

$ 25,639

$ 23,604

TransMedics Group, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)





December 31,

2020

December 28,

2019 Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 24,581

$ 20,092 Marketable securities

101,061

60,596 Accounts receivable

6,864

6,559 Inventory

11,934

11,216 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,326

1,538 Total current assets

146,766

100,001 Property and equipment, net

4,754

4,792 Restricted cash and other long-term assets

506

506 Total assets

$ 152,026

$ 105,299 Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 1,206

$ 7,247 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

10,317

8,332 Deferred revenue

263

166 Current portion of deferred rent

93

370 Total current liabilities

11,879

16,115 Long-term debt, net of discount

34,657

34,146 Deferred rent, net of current portion

1,599

389 Total liabilities

48,135

50,650 Total stockholders' equity

103,891

54,649 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 152,026

$ 105,299

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.transmedics.com

