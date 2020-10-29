TransMedics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (NASDAQ: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, announced today that members of the management team will be virtually participating in two upcoming investor conferences. TransMedics will participate in the Oppenheimer Fall MedTech Summit on November 12, 2020, followed by the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on November 19, 2020.

Event: Oppenheimer Fall MedTech Summit

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Event: Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

Format: 1X1 Meetings

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020

As management will be participating in 1x1 meeting only, no webcasts will be available.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

