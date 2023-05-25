TRANSMISSION ACQUIRES LOBBYFOX AND INDUSTRIAL COMMUNICATIONS

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transmission, an A.I.-powered content and communication software company, announced today the acquisition of both LobbyFox, a visitor management software company and Industrial Communications, a digital signage software division of Eyeconic.TV, for undisclosed amounts. The acquisition includes the entire LobbyFox integrated software suite, its assets and its team. From Industrial Communications, Transmission has acquired its digital signage, HMI application software, and proprietary hardware.

LobbyFox was founded in 2019 to support safety and communication by automating the orientation and compliance requirements for contractors, temp workers, etc., at manufacturing facilities. LobbyFox operates in thousands of facilities, ensuring that all non-employees onsite have proper safety orientations and expectations, identification, certification, compliance and legal documents on file. Industrial Communications creates employee-facing custom content displayed on digital signage and accessible via tablets inside factories. Industrial Communications has hundreds of clients across six countries.

"Manufacturing is the lifeblood of the American economy and a source of many essential jobs for our people. The dynamics of work inside the manufacturing industry present unique communication challenges for this largely deskless workforce," said Jeff Fiala, CEO of Transmission."The statistics are undeniable- manufacturing is facing record-high employee turnover rates and exorbitant safety incident costs, which are hampering productivity in an industry that is already facing margin pressure. With 75% of the manufacturing workforce being characterized as unengaged, there is a tremendous opportunity for us to support our customers and their employee retention and safety goals."   

The company's mission is to support employee engagement in manufacturing by driving communication across channels and through content to build safer factories and reduce turnover. Transmission saw an opportunity to take factories' existing employee safety and development initiatives and amplify those efforts to drive greater employee relations. By merging these powerful technology products, Transmission has built a robust communication platform that engages all site occupants with relevant information and a full feedback loop across multiple channels. The current clients of both companies will enjoy access to a wider range of tools and functionality to support their facility operations while maintaining the same superior customer experience.

To schedule a demo of Transmission or for more information, please visit www.sendtransmission.com, call (1-855-622-9369), or email [email protected]

Contact Information: 
Shannon Oleyar 
CMO, 937-489-0558

SOURCE Transmission

