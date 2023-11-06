Transmission Line Upgrades to Enhance Electric Service Reliability in Preston County

Mon Power installing new steel poles and wires that will benefit 5,000 customers

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Mon Power is upgrading four miles of a high-voltage transmission power line in Preston County, West Virginia, to reinforce the local transmission system against severe weather, meet future energy demands of the region and enhance service reliability for 5,000 customers in the Kingwood area.

As part of the project, Mon Power will:

Replace the existing wood structures with 29 new steel poles that are better suited to withstand severe weather elements, including high winds.

Install new wires that can carry more electrical load and accommodate greater customer demand.

Enable the line to carry increased power flow in the event of unplanned service interruptions on other transmission lines in the area.

Carl Bridenbaugh, vice president of Transmission for FirstEnergy: "This important upgrade will help to reinforce the transmission system and help ensure the reliable delivery of power for many years to come for thousands of customers in Preston County."

Area customers are being served by an alternate power line during construction and will not experience any service interruptions while the work is underway. The project is expected to be complete in late December.

The project is part of Energizing the Future, an ongoing initiative designed to upgrade FirstEnergy's transmission system with advanced equipment and technologies that will reinforce the power grid and help reduce the frequency and duration of customer outages. Since 2014, FirstEnergy has upgraded or replaced existing power lines, incorporated smart technology into the grid and upgraded dozens of substations with new equipment and enhanced security features. Through 2022, FirstEnergy had invested more than $10 billion in the Energizing the Future initiative.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.