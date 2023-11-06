Transmission Line Upgrades to Enhance Electric Service Reliability in Preston County

News provided by

FirstEnergy Corp.

06 Nov, 2023, 16:18 ET

Mon Power installing new steel poles and wires that will benefit 5,000 customers

FAIRMONT, W.Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Mon Power is upgrading four miles of a high-voltage transmission power line in Preston County, West Virginia, to reinforce the local transmission system against severe weather, meet future energy demands of the region and enhance service reliability for 5,000 customers in the Kingwood area.

As part of the project, Mon Power will:

  • Replace the existing wood structures with 29 new steel poles that are better suited to withstand severe weather elements, including high winds.
  • Install new wires that can carry more electrical load and accommodate greater customer demand.
  • Enable the line to carry increased power flow in the event of unplanned service interruptions on other transmission lines in the area.

Carl Bridenbaugh, vice president of Transmission for FirstEnergy: "This important upgrade will help to reinforce the transmission system and help ensure the reliable delivery of power for many years to come for thousands of customers in Preston County."

Area customers are being served by an alternate power line during construction and will not experience any service interruptions while the work is underway. The project is expected to be complete in late December.

The project is part of Energizing the Future, an ongoing initiative designed to upgrade FirstEnergy's transmission system with advanced equipment and technologies that will reinforce the power grid and help reduce the frequency and duration of customer outages. Since 2014, FirstEnergy has upgraded or replaced existing power lines, incorporated smart technology into the grid and upgraded dozens of substations with new equipment and enhanced security features. Through 2022, FirstEnergy had invested more than $10 billion in the Energizing the Future initiative.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Also from this source

Holiday Spirit Comes Alive in Elkins with Help from Mon Power

Holiday Spirit Comes Alive in Elkins with Help from Mon Power

Mon Power, a FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary (NYSE: FE), recently donated time and resources to hang large holiday wreaths and snowflakes on light poles ...
New EV Charging Stations Available for Public Use at Rocky Gap Casino and Resort

New EV Charging Stations Available for Public Use at Rocky Gap Casino and Resort

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Potomac Edison has teamed with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Rocky Gap Casino and Resort...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.