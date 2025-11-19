TransPak Funds the Planting of 400,000 Trees Through One Tree Planted to Restore California's Wildfire-Damaged Forests

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPak, a global leader in packaging, crating, and logistics, is supporting large-scale wildfire recovery by funding the planting of 400,000 climate-resilient trees through One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to global reforestation and the restoration of degraded landscapes. The company's $500,000 donation will help reforest more than 2,700 acres of Northern California land affected by the Sheep Fire (2020) and Dixie Fire (2021), two of the most destructive wildfires on record.

Image courtesy of One Tree Planted: Reforestation work underway in Northern California

The project is especially important to the company, which was founded in the Golden State 70 years ago, and is continuing to invest in programs with quantifiable environmental impact and outcomes. The donation goes far beyond planting trees. It will help restore native forest habitat, protect endangered wildlife, and help rebuild local communities where these wildfires have caused devastating damage.

"California is where TransPak got its start more than seven decades ago and this project will be a tangible way to give back to the land that helped build this company," said Bert Inch, CEO of TransPak. "Achieving sustainability is about more than corporate goals; it's about leaving a better planet for our children and grandchildren."

Ecological and Social Impact

The project will restore forest ecosystems across key burn zones in Lassen, Plumas, Butte, and surrounding counties. All of the species planted — such as Ponderosa pine, Douglas-fir, White fir, and Sugar pine — are selected for their native resilience in adapting to California's changing climate.

In total, the TransPak-funded reforestation will:

Replant 400,000 native trees across 2,866 acres of forest land

Support 300+ animal species, including five endangered or threatened species

Support 30 local forestry and restoration jobs

Generate measurable carbon offsets that contribute directly to TransPak's ESG and decarbonization goals

Beyond environmental impacts, the project will support local workers and communities in rebuilding in the wake of wildfire destruction, creating sustainable and positive social and economic impacts in the region.

"We are deeply grateful for TransPak's generous donation, which provides crucial support for the restoration of this California site severely impacted by wildfire. The contribution goes beyond simply planting trees — it helps restore critical wildlife habitat, builds forest resilience against future threats, and brings hope to community members recovering from devastating losses," said Brittney Burke, Projects Director for North America at One Tree Planted.

Why Wildfire Restoration Matters

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found wildfire intensity and the overall acres burned in California increased significantly in the past few decades. NASA data also shows over 60% rise in the last two decades in the amount of carbon from forest fires released into the air globally. Local biodiversity, soil quality, and air continue to face long-term negative impact.

Forest restoration mitigates this effect—assisting the forest's ability to re-absorb CO₂, manage water, and provide life. Restored forests not only work to sequester carbon but also help keep communities safe from floods, maintain air quality, and create healthy wildlife habitats.

About TransPak

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, TransPak has been providing innovative and cost-effective design, crating, packaging and global logistics for over 70 years. As a customer-obsessed, women- and family-owned company, TransPak combines the agility of a small business with the reliability of a global powerhouse. TransPak lives by the slogan, "We make it happen," ensuring that high-value, fragile, and oversized goods reach their destinations safely and efficiently. Learn more at www.transpak.com .

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to foster a sustainable and resilient future through innovative Nature-based Solutions rooted in the science of trees. Dedicated to global reforestation and the restoration of degraded landscapes, One Tree Planted funds and facilitates tree-planting initiatives with local planting partners that contribute to climate resilience, ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation and community development.

Learn more at onetreeplanted.org

SOURCE TransPak, Inc