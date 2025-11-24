TransPak Wins Sustainability and ESG Impact in Logistics Award at 2025 Go Global Awards

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPak, a global leader in sustainably engineered packaging and integrated logistics, today announced that it has been awarded the Sustainability and ESG Impact in Logistics award at the 2025 Go Global Awards, presented by the International Trade Council, in London. This recognition underscores TransPak's commitment to innovative, sustainable practices in the packaging and logistics industry.

The award was presented by Lord Jonathan Marland and witnessed by diplomats, senior government officials, and representatives from over 70 countries.

"TransPak's approach to creating sustainable logistics solutions is truly inspiring," said Ranjani Rangan, Director at the International Trade Council. "Their dedication to minimizing environmental impact while optimizing operational efficiency sets a high standard in the industry and exemplifies the transformative impact that businesses can have on global trade and sustainability."

The Sustainability and ESG Impact in Logistics award recognizes organizations that integrate sustainable practices and ESG principles into their logistics operations, from reducing environmental footprints to strengthening social responsibility and governance.

With its roots in Silicon Valley, TransPak was established in 1952 as a local crating operation. Over the decades, it has expanded into a global network with over 80 locations across North America, Asia, and Europe. Delivering end-to-end packaging, crating, and logistics solutions, TransPak ensures high-value, fragile equipment, such as semiconductor equipment and data centres, moves safely, efficiently, and responsibly.

Sustainability is at the core of TransPak's global operations and shapes the company's decision-making across packaging design, material choices, and logistics processes worldwide. TransPak is committed to responsible business practices and works to reduce environmental impact through innovative methods and eco-friendly packaging, supporting sustainable supply chain solutions.

Learn more about TransPak and the company's sustainability initiatives at transpak.com.

About TransPak

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, TransPak has been providing innovative and cost-effective design, crating, packaging and global logistics for over 70 years. As a customer-obsessed, women- and family-owned company, TransPak combines the agility of a small business with the reliability of a global powerhouse. TransPak lives by the slogan, "We make it happen," ensuring that high-value, fragile, and oversized goods reach their destinations safely and efficiently. Learn more at www.transpak.com.

SOURCE TransPak, Inc