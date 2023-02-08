Transparent digital signage market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global transparent digital signage market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.28287 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.36% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 36%. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transparent Digital Signage Market 2023-2027

Transparent digital signage market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business

Transparent digital signage market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Transparent digital signage market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (LED and OLED), end-user (retail, automotive, and media and entertainment), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the LED segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increase in high demand for transparent digital signage solutions. In addition, the increased adoption of new technologies such as AR to enhance the customer experience by enterprises is expected to further drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global transparent digital signage market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global transparent digital signage market.

North America will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises in the region are implementing digital signage solutions to attract customers, increase customer engagement, and derive actionable insights. To cater to this demand, vendors operating in the region are introducing new products with high-picture-quality digital signage displays. In addition, the high demand for transparent digital signage products is expected to drive the growth of the regional market.

Transparent digital signage market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increased demand for high-resolution and interactive content.

The rise in the adoption of AR and VR technologies has subsequently increased the demand for high-resolution displays.

Transparent digital signage products offer features such as touchscreens and 3D capabilities, and hence, they are highly preferred over other digital signage products for technologies such as AR and VR.

Besides, vendors in the market are consistently working toward the development of high-resolution, interactive transparent digital signages that increase customer engagement.

For instance, MMT GmbH & Co. KG. offers HYPEBOX, which enables customers to see products inside the box through an interactive transparent screen feature. Designed for retail stores, the product has low operating costs and power consumption. Many such developments are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of transparent organic light-emitting devices (OLEDs) is identified as a major trend in the market.

The demand for OLEDs is increasing among end-users as they offer significant benefits compared with LEDs and LCDs.

Some of the key benefits of OLEDs include lightweight, better picture quality, high power efficiency, and better response time than LEDs and LCDs.

Moreover, OLEDs have a self-emitting transparent display and do not require a background light.

Many vendors in the market are integrating OLEDs into their products to offer enhanced features to customers.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Cyberattacks on digital signage network are some of the major challenges hindering the growth of the market.

The number of cyberattacks has increased significantly over the years with the rapid adoption of technologies.

Digital signage network is one of the most targeted channels for hackers in recent times.

Hence, it is imperative for enterprises to secure their digital signage network from cyberattacks by investing in security solutions.

With the rise in the number of connected devices, the risk of cyberattacks is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

Driver, trend, and challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses

What are the key data covered in this transparent digital signage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the transparent digital signage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the transparent digital signage market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the transparent digital signage market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of transparent digital signage market vendors

Transparent Digital Signage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,282.87 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 30.95 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AU Optronics Corp., Barco NV, Leyard Opto Electronic Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PixelFLEX LLC, Pro Display TM Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Huake Light Electronics Co. Ltd., SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

