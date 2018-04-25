Transparent Plastics Market by Type (Rigid, Flexible), Polymer Type (PET, PVC, PP, PS, PC, PMMA), Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Consumer Goods)

The transparent plastics market is projected to grow from USD 101.97 Billion in 2017 to USD 137.75 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022.

Increasing adoption of transparent plastics by end-use industries, improved shelf-life of packaged food products, high demand in emerging regions, and ease of customization are the key factors driving the growth of the transparent plastics market across the globe.

Among types, the rigid transparent plastics segment is expected to lead the transparent plastics market during the forecast period. Due to the nature of the blend, its physical properties, and ease of consumption, rigid transparent plastics are used in various applications such as electrical & electronics, building & construction, automotive, appliances, packaging, medical, etc.

Among polymer types, the PET segment is expected to lead the transparent plastics market during the forecast period. PET is approved as safe for contact with foods and beverages by the FDA and health-safety agencies throughout the world. PET is known to be the most widely recycled plastic in the world.

The packaging application segment is expected to lead the transparent plastics market from 2017 to 2022. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for transparent plastics in the packaging application is driven by their use in PET bottles, shrink wraps, food wrappings, and others. The application of transparent plastics in the packed water sector is growing globally. This is mainly due to the increasing living standards and disposable income levels of customers across the globe.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for transparent plastics across the globe. The major driver for the transparent plastics market in the region is the growing application in packaging, construction, automobile, electronics, consumer goods, and other industries. The growth of these end-use segments is largely driven by growing population, increasing per capita income, and changing lifestyle in the region. The rising demand for transparent plastics across the globe has led to capacity expansions by manufacturers of transparent plastics.



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

11.2 the Dow Chemical Company

11.3 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

11.4 SABIC

11.5 Covestro

11.6 BASF SE

11.7 INEOS

11.8 PPG Industries

11.9 Evonik Industries AG

11.10 LANXESS AG

11.11 Teijin Limited

11.12 LG Chem

11.13 Denka Company Limited

11.14 Trinseo S.A.

11.15 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.16 Eastman Chemical Company

11.17 Chi Mei Corporation

11.18 Arkema S.A.



