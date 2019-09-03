TransPerfect and Tencent Announce Cloud Partnership and GlobalLink Technology Agreement

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions, for global business, today announced a strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, a leading global cloud service provider and division of China-based technology firm Tencent. The partnership comprises two key elements: TransPerfect will use Tencent Cloud technology to provide global enterprises with improved speed, access, and network security throughout China, and Tencent Cloud will use TransPerfect's GlobalLink suite to streamline translation and multilingual content management.

Tencent's deployment of TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology, an enterprise-scale application that automates many of the manual tasks associated with the translation and management of global content, simplifies the launch and ongoing maintenance of translated content. GlobalLink automatically routes new content for translation, review, and final placement in the localized versions of Tencent's websites and collateral.

"With GlobalLink, Tencent Cloud is able to streamline our translation process on a unified platform and leverage a consolidated translation memory for higher efficiency," said Davy Wang, Associate General Manager of Tencent Cloud International. "This has allowed us to localize our content much more quickly and accurately."

Mark Hagerty, Chief Technology Officer at TransPerfect, commented, "Partnering with Tencent Cloud allows us to better serve our clients and partners who do business in China. Since collaborating with Tencent, we've seen dramatic performance improvements and a better overall user experience for our customers and in-country language teams."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "This partnership delivers substantial benefits to clients and partners for both companies. In addition to raising service levels for our clients, we're pleased that Tencent Cloud saw significant value in using our GlobalLink technology to manage their websites and content."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's leading provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001, ISO 17100 and ISO 27000 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is one of the leading cloud service providers in China. Owned by Tencent (SEHK: 700), Tencent Cloud is focused on developing cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for accelerating enterprise digital transformation and for building intelligent industries.

Leveraging Tencent's 20 years of experience in cutting-edge Internet technologies and services and its robust global data center infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides industry-leading cloud services covering IaaS, PaaS and SaaS, and is a one-stop service provider for enterprises seeking to adopt public cloud, hybrid cloud and private cloud. Combing advanced AI capabilities, big-data analytics, security and location based services (LBS), Tencent Cloud provides customized solutions for gaming, finance, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, transportation and other industries, with its vision to connect businesses to a smart future.

SOURCE TransPerfect

Related Links

http://www.transperfect.com

