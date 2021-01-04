TransPerfect Announces Opening Of Istanbul Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a new office in Istanbul, Turkey.

The office is located in Istanbul's well-known and historic Akaretler Sıraevler area and will serve primarily as a client service and production hub, drawing from the strong talent pool available in Istanbul to build a team of linguists, project managers, localization engineers, and data annotators. Having a local team in Istanbul allows TransPerfect to better serve clients both in the region and beyond.

Companies based in Istanbul include Turkish Airlines, Turkcell, LC Waikiki, and Koç Holding Group's Arçelik and Beko. International organizations with significant presences in Turkey include Pfizer, Unilever, Nestlé, Microsoft, and Visa.

TransPerfect Istanbul is managed by translation industry veteran N. Can Okay, who has ten-plus years of experience managing language production teams and brings proven leadership to the office and region. In addition to overseeing client work, Okay is responsible for directing local recruitment to support an aggressive growth strategy. Open positions for TransPerfect Istanbul, as well as the company's other worldwide locations, can be found at (www.transperfect.com/careers) and inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Istanbul is an exciting and diverse city. We look forward to growing our operations there and to better servicing our clients based in Turkey."

TransPerfect Istanbul Contact Information:

Vişnezade Mahallesi

Süleyman Seba Caddesi

Akaretler Sıraevler

No:5

Beşiktaş/İstanbul

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect

