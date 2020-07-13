TransPerfect Chief Revenue Officer And Senior Vice President Win Stevie® Awards For Sales & Customer Service

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that two of its senior executives were honored with 2020 Stevie Awards®. Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Obarski was announced as a Silver winner for Senior Sales Executive of the Year, and Senior Vice President Martha Ferro Geller was named a Bronze winner for Woman of the Year in Sales.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

Kevin Obarski has been with TransPerfect for nearly 20 years. In his tenure, Obarski has opened many key offices, established and grown new divisions, and fostered the development of countless employees. Obarski's coaching-oriented management style has enabled junior- and entry-level employees to grow into senior professionals, directors, and managers on exceptionally quick timelines.

Martha Ferro Geller is a veteran in the translation industry and has worked with major multinational organizations across many industries, including retail, travel, and technology, to help them succeed globally. Within TransPerfect and Translations.com, Geller oversees the Enterprise Solutions Group, a team of sales and client service, production, and technology professionals who ensure that some of the world's most prominent international companies can thrive.

"Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards Executive Chairman, Michael Gallagher.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "Kevin and Martha have played absolutely critical roles in TransPerfect's growth over the past two decades. They are both consummate professionals and would move mountains for our clients. It has been my distinct privilege to work closely alongside them for so many years, and I look forward to many more."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

