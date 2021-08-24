TransPerfect Continues Investment in Digital Marketing with Webcertain Acquisition

NEW YORK and YORK, England, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has acquired Webcertain Group Ltd., a specialized international digital marketing agency. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003 by Andy Atkins-Krüger in York, England, Webcertain has grown to over 100 employees in its York and Barcelona offices. The agency provides international digital marketing services, covering SEO, SEM, social media, and content services primarily focused on the B2B sector. Clients include leading technology companies such as Akamai, global manufacturers like Fellowes, and travel industry leaders such as NH Hotels.

Webcertain will complement TransPerfect's TPT Digital division, joining together two leading digital agencies who share a common focus on targeted campaigns that go beyond language translation.

In addition to its capabilities as an agency, Webcertain is known for its community building within the digital marketing world. Its International Search Summit series is a premier program for digital marketers that comprises four events annually across Europe and the US.

Atkins-Krüger remarked, "There is a clear and growing opportunity to deliver innovative global digital marketing solutions to support international brands. In TransPerfect, we see a company whose commitment to technology and all things digital, combined with their leadership position in localization, creates a unique opportunity for our company to flourish. Joining TransPerfect is an exciting move for us and we anticipate that this will accelerate growth and market opportunities for the Webcertain team."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Over the years, we have had the privilege to partner with Webcertain and have continually been impressed with the success they have driven for our joint customers. We are thrilled to welcome them now as the newest member of the TransPerfect family of companies."

TransPerfect was advised on the transaction by Simons Muirhead Burton. Webcertain was represented by Consulting M&A and Wallace LLP.

About Webcertain

Webcertain offers digital marketing for global brands, providing a range of digital and translation services in 44 languages. With clients across the world and from sectors ranging from travel to education, manufacturing to software, Webcertain supports businesses with their international expansion and global growth.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

