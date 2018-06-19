TransPerfect Expands Global Footprint With Acquisition Of Language Services Provider TranslateNow

The addition of TranslateNow will provide TransPerfect with its first physical location in Shenzhen. Known as "China's Silicon Valley", Shenzhen is home to some of the country's largest companies including Huawei, Tencent, ZTE, and BYD. The acquisition will further strengthen TransPerfect's ability to address the rapidly growing market for translation services and technology in China and throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region.

TranslateNow Co-Founder Matt Arney will join TransPerfect's management team as a Vice President, and the successful company will continue to operate as a TransPerfect division. Arney will lead day-to-day operations of the newly created division, and virtually all members of the TranslateNow team will retain their current roles.

"Asia is the fastest-growing region in the global language industry, increasing by some estimates at more than 20% each year," said Arney. "We're excited to merge our extensive experience and brand recognition in China and throughout Asia with the depth of resources and best-of-breed technology that TransPerfect offers."

TransPerfect CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "Unlike typical deals that large translation industry competitors may attempt, this transaction is not at all about 'synergies' or cost cutting through the elimination of jobs; it is quite the opposite. The TransPerfect-TranslateNow merger is all about like-minded entrepreneurs going to market together and capturing opportunity in the Asian marketplace. We'd like to offer the TranslateNow team a warm welcome into the TransPerfect family, and we're completely confident that the whole of our combined companies will be greater than the sum of our parts."

About TranslateNow

TranslateNow was founded to fulfill the increasing demand for high-quality Asian language translation services. With 20 years of experience in Asia, the team are recognized experts in managing complex translation and localization projects for many of the world's leading companies. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with an additional presence in Shenzhen, China.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 4,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

