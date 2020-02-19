TransPerfect Legal Solutions Expands Global Capabilities with Data Center and Service Team in Amsterdam

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and legal technology solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced the expansion of its worldwide e-discovery capabilities with the addition of a secure data processing and hosting center and a specialized local client service team in Amsterdam.

TransPerfect's Amsterdam office is one of the company's largest facilities and has serviced clients in the legal, corporate, financial services, and life science spaces since its opening in 2006. With a large number of TransPerfect's legal experts based in the city, including directors, technologists, and business strategists, the company's investment in a data storage, processing, and hosting facility alongside these individuals is a natural evolution of the business.

The new center gives TransPerfect a complementary hub to its existing facility in London and supplements a global network that includes London, Hong Kong, Sydney, Beijing, Toronto, and multiple cities across the USA, as well as a dozen forensics laboratories worldwide. TLS project managers, data analysts, and artificial intelligence (AI) experts will support client matters through a secure data center in Amsterdam. Data will be processed in TLS's proprietary processing technology, Digital Reef, and hosted in Relativity for review. Where necessary, TLS will also be able to deploy advanced analytic/AI tools such as Brainspace, all while ensuring case data never leaves the EU or the Netherlands, where applicable.

The EU market has seen a sharp rise in the need for e-discovery services in class actions, arbitration, internal investigations, regulatory matters, and antitrust cases. With that growth comes a greater need for experts to guide lawyers through the numerous uses of evolving technology solutions.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "In response to our clients' requirements, we are thrilled to announce the opening of our new, state-of-the-art e-discovery facility in Amsterdam. Not only will this investment allow TransPerfect to enhance customer service levels throughout Europe, it will also exponentially increase our ability to process large data set projects entirely within the European Union."

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting , e-discovery and early data assessment , managed review and legal staffing , language services , deposition and trial support , and paper discovery and production . With offices in over 100 cities across 6 continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

