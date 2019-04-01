TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) Recognized in Five E-Discovery and Litigation Support Categories by National Law Journal

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, was recognized last week in the National Law Journal's "Best of 2019 Reader Rankings" as a top provider of legal services in five different categories. Accolades for TLS include the following national rankings:

#1 Data Recovery Solution Provider

#2 End-to-End E-Discovery Provider

#2 Managed E-Discovery and Litigation Support Service Provider

#2 Managed Document Review Services Provider; and

#3 Court Reporting and Deposition Service Provider

The National Law Journal was founded in 1978 and is administered by American Lawyer Media (ALM). The publication's "Best Of" list features companies that stand out in the legal industry and provide the community with a peer-verified resource to allow them to discover the highest quality technologies, products, and service providers that will help them compete in today's legal ecosystem.

These rankings, which are published annually, are based entirely on public voting. Winners for each category have demonstrated significant value to both organizations and individuals as they navigate through challenges related to e-discovery, public relations, social media, litigation consulting, forensics, and more.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "TLS is truly honored to be named as one of the top providers of e-discovery and litigation support services in the United States. We are deeply appreciative of the confidence and trust that our clients place in us and also of the recognition that National Law Journal readers have bestowed upon us by voting TransPerfect as a best-in-class service provider in multiple categories."

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in over 90 cities across 6 continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect

