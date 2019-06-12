TransPerfect Life Sciences Takes Center Stage At DIA 2019 With A Theatrical Stakeholder Collaboration Workshop

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global product development for the life sciences industry, today announced highlights of its upcoming presence at DIA 2019, including a workshop entitled "Setting the Stage for Effective Stakeholder Collaboration," as well as live demos of the award-winning Trial Interactive e-clinical platform.

The workshop will be held on June 26 at 4:15 PM and will be led by Christine Morris, Executive Director of TransPerfect Life Sciences Solutions. Rather than delivering a typical conference presentation, Morris is taking a novel and artistic approach to the session. Talent from North Carolina's Cary Playwrights' Forum will assist Morris with stage adaptations of real-world clinical research scenarios, guiding attendees through empathy-mapping exercises and providing practical and powerful tools for stakeholder management.

In addition, TransPerfect will preview new e-clinical innovations in its Trial Interactive platform—the cloud-based solution designed by clinical professionals for clinical professionals. Join TransPerfect Life Sciences Head of Product Development, Jay Smith, at Booth #1838 on June 24 at 1:30 PM for an e-clinical innovation talk entitled "Mobile, Machine Learning, and More: Simplifying Clinical Processes." The Trial Interactive innovation team will be on hand to demo solutions that enable clinical teams to stay inspection ready while reducing administrative costs and speeding timelines.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Centralizing the full clinical document lifecycle and maintaining inspection readiness are priorities for us. Our focus is on maximizing collaboration and simplifying workflows for study teams and utilizing best-practice technology to help improve and streamline trials. I'd also like to thank the North Carolina-based actors who will help facilitate Christine's workshop. They are sure to be an engaging addition to DIA 2019."

New Developments on Display at Booth #1838:

Trial Interactive 10.0 – This upcoming release introduces an improved user experience with nuanced, practical features developed over 10+ years of e-clinical innovation. Faster and more intuitive, version 10.0 includes several new enhancements that ensure Trial Interactive continues to be a top choice of users seeking a practical and time-saving e-clinical platform.

myTI – Trial Interactive's mobile eTMF solution simplifies workflows for CRAs with mobile document capture, real-time document work streams, and insights into completeness—anytime and anywhere. During DIA 2019, attendees can stop by to experience the advantages of mobile e-clinical solutions by participating in a brief myTI-powered scavenger hunt and entering for a chance to win a TMF Inspection-Readiness Workshop or a $100 American Express gift card.

TI GlobalLearn – TransPerfect's compliance-focused learning management system (LMS) enables the training and certification of study teams on study protocol, regulatory, and SOP compliance. Since GlobalLearn's release, study teams have experienced the importance of a compliance-focused LMS for training study personnel, enjoying the benefits of expedited training timelines, reduced compliance risks, and growth in overall operational excellence.

TI Collaborate – Trial Interactive's content management solution provides online collaborative and controlled document authoring, approval, and content management-related training (via integration with TI GlobalLearn). With 21 CFR Part 11 compliant workflows and approvals, the solution offers an end-to-end service platform for clinical content management, including direct integrations with TI eTMF. Study teams are rapidly adopting Trial Interactive's clinical content management solution to streamline document processes.

Trial Interactive is consistently praised by clinical professionals as the most practical, user-friendly e-clinical platform, featuring powerful solutions that accelerate site activation while reducing study timelines, costs, compliance risks, and administrative burdens. Contact info@trialinteractive.com for more information.

About TransPerfect Trial Interactive

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive solution provides a collaborative web-based platform for study start-up and eTMF that enables sponsors, CROs, IRBs, central laboratories, and other vendors to maintain and update clinical trial documentation in a secure online environment. With fully searchable solutions, including investigator portals, Trial Interactive streamlines study timelines and reduces the administrative burdens of global clinical trials. As part of TransPerfect's Life Sciences division, Trial Interactive is dedicated to working with clients on a global, collaborative level, supporting a wide range of requirements including e-feasibility, eTMF review/reconciliation, pharmacovigilance and safety management, endpoint adjudication, and product licensing and alliance management. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

