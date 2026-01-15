TransPerfect Raises More Than $90K for Toys for Tots

Employee-Led Campaign Reflects More than 15 Years of Growing Impact

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced a donation of more than $90,000 in toys to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation as part of its annual employee-led holiday fundraising campaign. The 2025 effort marked the largest single-year contribution in the company's history of participating in the program.

TransPerfect employees shop for toys after raising more than $90,000 for Toys for Tots.

"In 2010 we collected $700 in the New York office and went toy shopping for Toys for Tots," said Max Weisman, head of IP at TransPerfect and the founder of the company's Toys for Tots effort. "I remember being thrilled with that result. In my wildest dreams I would never have imagined $90,000 and 27 offices participating. It is a true testament to the amazing generosity and spirit of our TransPerfect team."

In the 15 years since the effort's single-office beginnings, the fundraiser has grown into an important holiday tradition spanning dozens of locations. Over the years, TransPerfect employees have collectively raised and donated nearly $500,000 in toys to help bring holiday joy to children in need.

Toys for Tots, a program of the U.S. Marine Corps, collects and distributes new toys to less fortunate children each holiday season to spread hope and joy and help support a brighter future for disadvantaged youth.

During the 2025 campaign, employees across TransPerfect's global network organized inventive fundraising activities, with the company matching all employee donations dollar for dollar. A total of $90,398 was raised, with participation from 27 offices across the United States and Canada.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented: "I'm proud of our many team members who gave their time, energy, and resources to help make the holidays brighter for children in need."

For more information about TransPerfect's Toys for Tots campaign or any of the company's charitable efforts, visit www.transperfect.com or email [email protected].

For additional company news and announcements, please visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at www.transperfect.com/about/news-and-press.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during the Christmas holiday season. Toys for Tots also provides year-round support to less fortunate families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus sending a message of hope beyond the holiday season. Since 1947, over 272 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is the not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit https://www.toysfortots.org.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect