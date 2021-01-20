TransPerfect Sales Top $850 Million In 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced 2020 annual billed revenue of $852 million, an 11 percent increase over the previous year.

"Everyone at TransPerfect feels very fortunate that the company's business model proved resilient, was successfully adapted to a remote working environment, and allowed us to continue to deliver for our customers," stated Phil Shawe, TransPerfect President and CEO.

In Q4 of 2020, quarterly billing exceeded $250 million for the first time in history, a significant milestone for the company. This equates to an increase of 15 percent over the same three-month period in 2019.

The year started strong with the company's best-ever Q1, but growth slowed in Q2 as TransPerfect's diverse array of clients confronted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the year progressed, sales accelerated as many businesses began to reopen and adapt. TransPerfect also advanced its philanthropic goals in 2020 by supporting the following organizations and causes, among others:

Donated over $250,000 in cash, as well as significant in-kind services and technology, to Girls Who Code, which focuses on helping narrow the gender gap in technology careers.

in cash, as well as significant in-kind services and technology, to Girls Who Code, which focuses on helping narrow the gender gap in technology careers. Organized company matching relief efforts for the Australian bushfires and the earthquake in Puerto Rico .

. Produced and distributed more than 2,000 free COVID-19 prevention and safety tips videos in 11 languages.

Provided free virtual notary services to minimize face-to-face interactions required for law firms and their clients.

Donated $150,000 in translation services to aid New York City's pandemic response.

in translation services to aid pandemic response. Created and released a free data set to help AI and chatbot developers provide accurate COVID-19 information.

Raised more than $50,000 in our employee-driven Toys for Tots fundraiser at year's end.

Shawe continued, "Our team members' generosity and ability to overcome adversity continue to inspire me on our 29-year journey together. But perhaps in no other single year was our team's character tested more than in 2020. We are grateful to have persevered through this year, grateful to have been there for our clients, grateful to not have lost sight of our values, and beyond grateful that the vast majority of our staff remains in good health."

"In closing, we would also like to give a special thanks to all of our suppliers and translators who have stood with us during each year's ups and downs for nearly three decades—your contribution and partnership was never more appreciated than in 2020."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

