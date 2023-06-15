TransPerfect Sponsors Girls on the Run NYC Spring Celebrations

Sponsorship Funds Scholarships and Promotes Mission of Teamwork and Empowerment

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it is a Leadership Sponsor of the Girls on the Run NYC Spring Celebrations.

Girls on the Run (GOTR) is a nonprofit organization that inspires girls of all abilities to recognize their individual strengths while building a sense of connection in a team setting. In support of their endeavor, TransPerfect's sponsorship will fund scholarships, sneakers, and the end-of-season celebrations.

Volunteers and participants of the TransPerfect-sponsored Girls on the Run celebration in New York City
Volunteers and participants of the TransPerfect-sponsored Girls on the Run celebration in New York City

Between May 31 and June 23, 2023, the GOTR teams will be completing their end-of-season 5k runs/walks at various locations across New York City. These events aim to provide participants with a tangible sense of accomplishment and boost their confidence. Several New York-based TransPerfect employees will volunteer at event locations as walking partners, running buddies, and checkpoint cheerleaders.

Kristyna Marrero, TransPerfect's Senior Vice President of Production, stated, "I'm proud to take part in the spring celebrations. The girls will always remember crossing the finish line with their teammates and celebrating all they have learned over the 10-week season. GOTR is an incredible organization that inspires young girls to be healthy, confident, and accomplish anything they set out to do."

For more information about TransPerfect's charitable efforts, visit the company's website or email [email protected].

About Girls on the Run NYC
Girls on the Run NYC is a non-profit organization that designs programming to strengthen third- to eighth-grade girls' social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences. The program's intentional curriculum places an emphasis on developing confidence in young girls through lessons that incorporate running and other physical activities. With a life skills curriculum delivered by caring coaches, girls within their program are able to learn lessons to assist them in combating gender-based stereotypes and ongoing societal obstacles they will face. Girls on the Run NYC is an independent council that is part of the Girls on the Run network.

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

