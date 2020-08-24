TransPerfect Surpasses One Billion Words Per Month Delivered Via GlobalLink's Artificial Intelligence Portal

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that the adoption of its GlobalLink AI Portal machine translation (MT) solution for corporate clients continues to grow and has now surpassed the one billion words per month milestone.

For 2020 year-to-date, GlobalLink AI Portal usage has more than doubled, with new clients that range from Cushman & Wakefield, to HARMAN International, to Cummins. In addition, long-term clients have achieved a documented 15% increase in quality scores over the previous year, reflecting the technology's ability to continuously improve in a secure environment. This increased quality translates into cost and time efficiencies for clients by greatly reducing the scope and scale of required post-edits.

GlobalLink AI Portal is TransPerfect's solution for real-time self-service MT and is capable of handling more than 40 different languages and 30 different file formats. The platform makes the power of neural MT more accessible to corporate clients, who can easily integrate the technology into their business workflows. TransPerfect also offers a hybrid approach, which combines AI and human translation to achieve the client's optimal position on the quality/cost translation matrix for the content's end use.

Additionally, security is a primary point of differentiation for GlobalLink AI Portal. Security features include: the use of certified collocation facilities, encryption (including encryption at rest), secure HTTPS access, optional deactivation of data storage, single sign-on (SSO) integration, and user permissions and hierarchies. The GlobalLink AI Portal gives businesses full confidence that the ownership and privacy of their content and IP will be completely secure.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Efficiency and security are two of the pillars on which our company has operated for over 25 years. I'm happy to see the marketplace's rapid adoption of our GlobalLink AI solution, but I'm even more pleased to know that we've delivered this technology in a way that both drives productivity and respects privacy."

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

