Transplant Box Market to grow by USD 1.671 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders to boost the growth of the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transplant box market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,671.02 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%, however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 52%. Factors such as the increasing number of cases of transplant procedures in the region and the availability of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of the market in this region. North America's healthcare sector ensures the continuous supply of therapeutics to patients undergoing transplantation. For instance, according to UNOS, in 2022, 42,888 organ transplants had been performed in the US, an increase of 3.7% from 2021. As a result, factors such as the increasing incidence of CKD, in the need for kidney transplant, is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Transplant Box Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (kidney, liver, heart, lung, and others), End-user (hospitals, transplant centers, research laboratories), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the kidney segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the key causes of CKD in developing and underdeveloped countries is glomerulonephritis owing to high rates of infection. For instance, in South Africa , infections with Streptococcus species, hepatitis B and C viruses, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are common. Although CKD occurs in people of all ages, it is most common in people 65 years of age and older. CKD has become a serious health problem as it increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, infections, diabetes, and cancer leading to an impaired quality of life. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment which in turn will fuel the transplant box market during the forecast period.

Transplant Box Market – Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is the key driver for the growth of the market. Increased physical activity and an unhealthy diet lead to high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and high lipid levels leading to problems with hypertension, obesity, abnormal cholesterol, and diabetes. Since these conditions lead to cardiac arrest and other chronic diseases, there is an increasing need for an organ transplant as it helps to cure these conditions. Furthermore, the prevalence of cardiovascular disease is more common in people aged 66 years and older with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Hence, the increasing demand for kidney transplants due to the prevalence of chronic disorders is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth - A shortage of organ donors is a major challenge that affects the growth of the market.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the transplant box market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the transplant box market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the transplant box market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of transplant box market companies

Transplant Box Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,671.02 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accord Healthcare Ltd., BioLife Solutions Inc., BioSpherix Ltd., dr. Franz Koehler Chemie GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Preservation Solution Inc., Shanghai Genext Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., TransMedics Inc., Transplant Systems Pty. Ltd., and XVIVO Perfusion AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

