Transplantation Market Size Worth $19.52 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 11.5%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transplantation market size is expected to reach USD 19.52 billion by 2028. according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing cases of acute disease which eventually leads to organ failures, rising prevalence of renal diseases, and major technological advancements related to transplantation methods are some of the major factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, increasing preference for novel tissue transplantation products for the treatment of organ failure is turning into a major booster for the market. Moreover, the rise in the number of tissue banks coupled with the introduction of technologically advanced products further complementing the overall growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Transplantation Market

Based on product , the tissue products segment emerged as the highest revenue-generating segment owing to a growing demand for transplantation procedures such as bone marrow, cochlear, orthopedic soft tissues, and heart valves.

, emerged as the highest revenue-generating segment owing to a such as bone marrow, cochlear, orthopedic soft tissues, and heart valves. By application , the tissue transplantation segment led the global market for transplantation on account of a huge rise in burn and accident cases globally propelling demand for tissue products helping the segment's to grow.

, led the global market for transplantation on account of a huge propelling demand for tissue products helping the segment's to grow. Based on end-use , the hospital segment dominating the transplantation market and is expected to increase dominance over the forecast period. An increasing number of tissue and organ transplant procedures conducted at hospitals are contributing to the segment's growth.

, dominating the transplantation market and is expected to increase dominance over the forecast period. and are contributing to the segment's growth. Organ failure cases are increasing as a result of a rising outbreak of COVID-19 and this is why most of the transplant centers have begun solid organ transplants despite the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

are increasing as a result of a and this is why most of the despite the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. CareDx, Inc., a leading diagnostic surveillance solution provider for heart transplant recipients has announced the strategic agreement with OrganX for developing clinical decision support tools that can be used across the transplant patient journey.

Regional Developments

North America dominated the transplantation market and is anticipated to lead the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing presence of several large-scale medical devices and biotechnology companies in the region is acting as a major booster for regional market growth. In addition to this, government organizations and NGOs have initiated several initiatives for encouraging people to donate organs. The Asia Pacific region's market is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period on account of improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing focus on the research activities for developing vitro tissue and organs.

Competitive Outlook

Leading players are working rigorously for new product developments and also emphasizing strategic collaborations as well as regional expansions. These strategies allowing companies to expand their product portfolio and improve their position in the market. Some of the key players present in the transplantation market include Stryker Corp., Zimmer Biomet, Biolife Solutions, Medtronic, Teva Pharmaceutical, AbbVie Inc., Novartis International, 21st Century Medicine, and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company Demand Side: Hospitals, Transplant Centers

Hospitals, Transplant Centers Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Polaris Market Research has segmented the transplantation market report on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Transplantation, Product Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Tissue Products

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Preservation Solutions

Transplantation, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Organ Transplant

Tissue Transplant

Transplantation, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Others

Transplantation, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

