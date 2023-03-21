TRANSPORT TO THE TROPICS THIS SPRING AT THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF

Global Coffee and Tea Leader Introduces the Cardamom Cold Brew Coffee and

Mango Ice Blended® Drink

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's all about discovering new experiences and flavors this spring. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand, the iconic Southern California favorite, serving premium coffee and tea for the past 60 years, today launched its spring seasonal menu with tropical flavors that include the new Cardamom Cold Brew Coffee and the Mango Ice Blended® drink.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf introduces the Cardamom Cold Brew Coffee for spring. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf introduces the Mango Mango Ice Blended® drink for spring.

"The warmer weather of spring allows us all to spend more time enjoying and discovering the world around us, and we want to inspire our guests to do just that through our global flavors and ingredients with exciting new twists," said Daniella Voysey, Head of Marketing, Americas, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is always innovating on new flavor profiles and is excited to usher in spring with beverages that spark wanderlust and adventure."

The new spring menu beverages are available to guests now through May 30 and include:

Cardamom Cold Brew Coffee – A member of the ginger family, cardamom is an aromatic spice native to India and grows in many other tropical areas. A mix of sweet and spicy, with hints of citrus that is enhanced by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's premium Cold Brew. The signature Cold Brew Coffee is perfectly balanced with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's new cardamom syrup. Can be ordered hot or iced.





Cardamom Cream Cold Brew – The new Cardamom Cold Brew Coffee with a cream cap for an extra smooth texture. The cream cap tops the drink, infusing flavor and body from the top down, for a super smooth, coffee-forward treat.





Mango Ice Blended® Drink – This new Ice Blended® Drink will take you on a creamy, dreamy tropical escape. A refreshing tropical mango cold drink made with real mango that is caffeine free and can be enjoyed any time of the day.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf was one of the first to brew and serve cold brew coffee in its stores every day. Cold brew is both a process and a beverage, and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf gives equal importance to both, only using beans from the top one percent of specialty-grade Arabica and steeping the coffee grounds for 20 hours to extract maximum flavor. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is also widely credited for driving innovation to the coffee and tea industry with the invention of the iconic The Original Ice Blended® drink.

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com .

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand

International Coffee & Tea Leaf, LLC, doing business as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has 1,094 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

