Transport Your Taste Buds with the New HI-CHEW™ Fruit Combos Stand Up Pouch

After being introduced to the market in 2020, HI-CHEW TM Fruit Combos, featuring Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada, quickly became a fan-favorite. HI-CHEW TM is once again adding more double-layer flavor fun to the mix with a new Fruit Combos Standup Pouch . The latest offering takes inspiration from your favorite exotic beverages that many know and love, with the addition of the 2020 HI-CHEW TM Flavor Games Champion flavor - Strawberry Lemonade ! The arrival comes just in time as lemonade flavors are gaining popularity. With juicy strawberry on the outside and lemon on the inside, these flavors are layered together to bring the summer classic to life for a third flavorful experience. The three flavors in the new Fruit Combos Standup Pouch come together and provide your taste buds with an escape to paradise.

"In 2020, we hosted the Fantasy Flavor Games, where consumers selected Strawberry Lemonade as the new offering they'd like to see released in the U.S," said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "We are thrilled to be able to launch this flavor in our new Fruit Combos Stand Up Pouch, which perfectly compliments Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada.The three refreshing flavors tap into consumers' excitement for tropical beverages and we're looking forward to seeing the response to the fan-chosen flavor."

The addition of Strawberry Lemonade adds to the brand's ever-expanding flavor offerings. With a passion for flavor, HI-CHEWTM continues to conduct extensive research to develop the ideal flavors for the American consumer, exploring palate preferences and evolving trends. In 2008, HI-CHEWTM was first introduced to the United States market with only 5 flavors available for purchase. Today, HI-CHEWTM is available in 27 flavor offerings. This year alone, the fruity-chewy candy brand released 6 innovative flavors which demonstrates HI-CHEW's immense growth with the American audience. With nearly 1 billion pieces of HI-CHEW™ enjoyed each year, consumers can't get enough of the fruity-chewy candy brand.

The HI-CHEWTM Fruit Combos Stand Up is offered in a 11.65 oz. pouch for a suggested retail price of $6.99 (varies per market). HI-CHEWTM Fruit Combos Stand Up Pouch is available for purchase online at HI-CHEW.com and retailers nationwide . To learn more about HI-CHEW™, please like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram ( @HICHEWUSA ) and Twitter ( @HICHEW ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEWTM:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in the following flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers a Tropical Mix with Kiwi, Mango, and Pineapple, a Superfruit Mix with Açaí, Kiwi and Dragon Fruit, a Sweet & Sour Mix with Grapefruit, Lemon and Watermelon, a Fruit Combos Mix with Tropical Smoothie, and Piña Colada, a Soda Pop Mix with Cola and Ramune, a Berry Mix with Black Cherry, Blueberry and Raspberry and Plus Fruit with Orange & Tangerine and Red Apple & Strawberry. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is 100% free of gluten, cholesterol and synthetic colors. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019.

SOURCE HI-CHEW