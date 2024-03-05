TRANSPORTATION ENERGY INSTITUTE EVALUATES DEMAND CHARGE MITIGATION STRATEGIES FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS

New Report Provides Objective Insights to Improve the Economics of EV Chargers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Energy Institute's Electric Vehicle Council (EVC), today released a new study, Demand Charge Mitigation Strategies for EV Chargers to evaluate the potential effects of different strategies on various stakeholders, including utilities, EV charger site hosts and EV drivers.

Stakeholders, including many utilities, recognize that electric utility demand charges can have significant impacts on the business model of EV charging stations. The new study presents insights to help decision makers understand the positive and negative implications of their options to determine the best solution for their situation.

This important study is a valuable resource for those interested in a reliable EV charging network in North America. Post this

"Demand charges represent a significant impediment to the deployment of EV chargers in the U.S.," said John Eichberger, executive director of the Transportation Energy Institute. "The Electric Vehicle Council commissioned this study to provide objective insight into the effects of these various strategies on all stakeholders so that effective and equitable solutions can be implemented to benefit the market."

The study reviewed market conditions, existing rates, current and potential mitigation strategies and data from existing charging stations. The most viable options were organized into four categories:

Reduce or eliminate demand charges for Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC) Cap the total per-kWh monthly energy cost for low-use stations Install co-located batteries to help manage peak demand Manage EV charging during peak periods

"Demand Charge Mitigation Strategies for Public EV Chargers" is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to support the deployment of a reliable EV charging network in North America.

Download the free report.

The Transportation Energy Institute is a non-advocacy research organization dedicated to studying transportation-energy. Founded by NACS in 2013 as the Fuels Institute as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit social welfare organization, the Transportation Energy Institute publishes fact-based research projects designed to answer relevant market questions, not advocate for any specific outcome. Our reports are geared toward all industry stakeholders – from those trying to make strategic business decisions to policymakers considering legislation and regulations affecting the fuels and vehicles markets.

Contact:

Marjorie Frankel

[email protected]

SOURCE Transportation Energy Institute