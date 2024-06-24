Transportation Management System Market worth $40.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

357 – Tables

Scope of the Report

The major players in the transportation management system market are Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), Trimble (US), WiseTech Global (Australia), Descartes (Canada), E2open (US), Generix Group (France), MercuryGate (US), Blue Yonder (US), Uber Freight (US), Alpega Group (Belgium), Worldwide Express (US), Infor (US), Kinaxis (Canada), Shipwell (US), 3T Logistics & Technology Group (UK), Ratelinx (US), oTMS (China), nShift (UK), BlueRock TMS (Netherlands), Elemica (US), TESISQUARE (Italy), vTradEx (China), Shiptify (France), GlobalTranz (US), InMotion Global (US), Logistically (US), One Network Enterprises (US), IntelliTrans (US), Allotrac (Australia), Revenova (US), Princeton TMX (US), CTSI Global (US), PCS Software (US), and Shipsy (India).

Environmental sustainability is becoming increasingly important for businesses and consumers alike. Governments are implementing stricter regulations to reduce carbon emissions, and companies are setting ambitious sustainability goals. TMS solutions support these efforts by optimizing routes to reduce fuel consumption, integrating electric and alternative fuel vehicles, and providing analytics to monitor and report on environmental impact. These capabilities help businesses minimize their carbon footprint and meet regulatory requirements while also potentially reducing costs associated with fuel and emissions.

The 3PL end users segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies seeking efficient inventory management and distribution solutions often engage third-party logistics providers (3PLs). The increasing adoption of tracking technologies such as RFID and GPS has significantly bolstered the growth of 3PLs by enhancing visibility across supply chains. To streamline processes and reduce manual workloads, end users of 3PL services are increasingly turning TMS solutions. These solutions leverage automation and analytics to deliver actionable insights that accelerate delivery times, lower shipping costs, and optimize planning processes.

The solution segment contributed the largest market share in the Transportation Management System Market during the forecast period.

TMS solutions serve as essential software platforms that optimize freight movement effectively. They empower businesses across various industries, including manufacturers and retailers, by enabling them to efficiently plan, optimize, and monitor shipments throughout their supply chains. TMS solutions provide real-time visibility into every stage of transportation, facilitating informed decisions on carrier selection, route planning, and cost management. This results in faster deliveries, reduced transportation costs, and enhanced overall customer satisfaction. The TMS market encompasses a wide range of solution segments, including planning and execution, order management, audit and payment, analytics and reporting, as well as routing and tracking functionalities. These segments collectively address diverse transportation needs, driving down operational costs and improving efficiency. With the advent of digitization and cloud computing, the demand for TMS solutions has surged globally, further propelled by the expansion of domestic and international e-commerce activities.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The TMS market in Asia Pacific is witnessing dynamic growth driven by robust domestic demand in countries such as Australia, South Korea, Japan, China, and India. The region's economy continues to expand, bolstering logistics and transportation sectors. Key factors contributing to this growth include strong intra-regional trade agreements, recovering global demand, and the adoption of advanced cloud-based transportation solutions. Developing countries in Asia Pacific are particularly focused on automating their transportation and supply chain operations, leveraging new platforms and services to enhance efficiency.

Top Key Companies in Transportation Management System Market:

The report profiles key players such as Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), Trimble (US), WiseTech Global (Australia), Descartes (Canada), E2open (US), Generix Group (France), MercuryGate (US), Blue Yonder (US), Uber Freight (US), Alpega Group (Belgium), Worldwide Express (US), Infor (US), Kinaxis (Canada), Shipwell (US), 3T Logistics & Technology Group (UK), Ratelinx (US), oTMS (China), nShift (UK), BlueRock TMS (Netherlands), Elemica (US), TESISQUARE (Italy), vTradEx (China), Shiptify (France), GlobalTranz (US), InMotion Global (US), Logistically (US), One Network Enterprises (US), IntelliTrans (US), Allotrac (Australia), Revenova (US), Princeton TMX (US), CTSI Global (US), PCS Software (US), and Shipsy (India).

