Transportation Management System (TMS) Market in North America 2018-2022 with American Software, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, SAP & The Descartes Systems Group Dominating

The transportation management system (TMS) market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% during the period 2018-2022.

Transportation Management System (TMS) Market in North America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of vehicular communication systems. A vehicular communication system is a network that uses roadside units and vehicles as communicating nodes to offer information on traffic and safety. It is effective in overcoming traffic congestion and avoiding accidents.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in number of smart connected devices. The number of smart connected devices is increasing worldwide, and the total number of installed smart devices is expected to reach around 21 billion by 2020.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is sluggish connectivity of devices. Connected devices consume more power and bandwidth on internet networks, especially in the transportation and telecom sectors. However, providing seamless connectivity to transportation devices remains a challenge in North America.

Key vendors

American Software

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

SAP

The Descartes Systems Group



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

Segmentation by solution

Comparison by solution

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by solution

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Canada - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of vehicular communication systems

Integration of meta-intelligence concept in TMS

Emergence of smart cities

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3qt9kw/transportation?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transportation-management-system-tms-market-in-north-america-2018-2022-with-american-software-manhattan-associates-oracle-sap--the-descartes-systems-group-dominating-300652632.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

