Transportation Management System (TMS) Market in North America 2018-2022 with American Software, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, SAP & The Descartes Systems Group Dominating

The "Transportation Management System (TMS) Market in North America 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The transportation management system (TMS) market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 8.35% during the period 2018-2022.
Transportation Management System (TMS) Market in North America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing use of vehicular communication systems. A vehicular communication system is a network that uses roadside units and vehicles as communicating nodes to offer information on traffic and safety. It is effective in overcoming traffic congestion and avoiding accidents.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in number of smart connected devices. The number of smart connected devices is increasing worldwide, and the total number of installed smart devices is expected to reach around 21 billion by 2020.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is sluggish connectivity of devices. Connected devices consume more power and bandwidth on internet networks, especially in the transportation and telecom sectors. However, providing seamless connectivity to transportation devices remains a challenge in North America.
Key vendors
- American Software
- Manhattan Associates
- Oracle
- SAP
- The Descartes Systems Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION
- Segmentation by solution
- Comparison by solution
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by solution
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of vehicular communication systems
- Integration of meta-intelligence concept in TMS
- Emergence of smart cities
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
