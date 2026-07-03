TransportBPO Rolls Out Medicaid-Trained NEMT Dispatch Teams as Medical Transportation Providers Face Nationwide Dispatcher Shortage

Outsourced NEMT dispatch and call center service handles trip scheduling, broker coordination and patient calls for non-emergency medical transportation companies across the United States

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransportBPO (TransportBPO.com), the transportation-focused call center and BPO provider, has rolled out dedicated non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) dispatch teams trained on Medicaid broker workflows, giving medical transportation providers a way to keep trips moving while the industry contends with a persistent dispatcher shortage.

TransportBPO provides outsourced NEMT dispatch, call answering and back-office support for medical transportation providers across the United States. A TransportBPO dispatcher manages Medicaid broker trip assignments and patient calls for a non-emergency medical transportation fleet.

NEMT dispatch is among the most demanding jobs in ground transportation. Dispatchers juggle trip offers from Medicaid brokers, wheelchair and stretcher vehicle assignments, strict pickup windows tied to medical appointments, will-call return trips and no-show documentation, all while fielding calls from patients, facilities and drivers. When a dispatcher quits, providers often have no trained replacement, and missed trips trigger broker penalties that can put contracts at risk.

TransportBPO's NEMT dispatch service places trained remote dispatchers directly inside a provider's existing dispatch software and phone system. Agents arrive already familiar with major broker platforms and trip protocols, including trip acceptance and assignment, real-time schedule adjustments, driver check-ins, patient reminder and confirmation calls, will-call management and end-of-day trip reconciliation. Coverage options range from overnight and weekend shifts to full 24/7 dispatch desks.

"NEMT providers do not lose contracts because their vans break down. They lose contracts because trips fall through the cracks when nobody is watching the board," said Nimra Khalid, chief operating officer of SS Support Network LLC, the parent company of TransportBPO. "Our dispatchers already know what a B-leg is, what a broker reroute looks like and why a 15-minute pickup window matters to a dialysis patient. Providers plug us in and their on-time performance goes up while their payroll goes down."

The service also covers the office work that piles up around dispatch. Providers can add customer service representatives for booking and eligibility calls, plus back-office support for billing, claims follow-up, credentialing paperwork and driver document tracking, consolidating work that many operators currently split across multiple vendors or squeeze into the owner's evenings.

The rollout reflects growing demand for outsourced NEMT dispatch as the sector expands. Medicaid enrollment, an aging population and the shift of routine care to outpatient settings continue to push trip volumes upward, while small and mid-size providers, who make up most of the industry, struggle to recruit and retain qualified dispatch staff at local wage rates.

TransportBPO is a brand of SS Support Network LLC, a Vancouver, Washington-registered outsourcing company whose team of more than 50 agents has supported healthcare and transportation clients in dispatch, medical billing, credentialing and customer service since its founding. Alongside NEMT, TransportBPO serves taxi, private hire, chauffeur, courier and trucking operators in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

NEMT providers can request a custom quote or book a consultation at https://transportbpo.com.

About TransportBPO

TransportBPO is a specialist call center and business process outsourcing (BPO) provider for the ground transportation industry. The company delivers 24/7 NEMT dispatch, live call answering, virtual agents, customer service and back-office support to medical transportation, taxi, private hire, chauffeur, courier and trucking companies in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. TransportBPO is a brand of SS Support Network LLC of Vancouver, Washington.

Media Contact

Daniel Okoro, Content Editor and Dispatcher

TransportBPO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (657) 777-0006

Website: https://transportbpo.com

SOURCE TransportBPO