Transradial Access Devices Market size to grow by USD 927.10 Mn | 7% YOY growth expected in 2022 | Technavio

The increasing number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, technological advances, and increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies will drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of skilled interventional cardiologists, limitations and disadvantages of transradial access devices, and the high cost of deployment will hamper the market growth.

Transradial Access Devices Market: Application Landscape

By application, the drug administration segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The need for advanced treatment and better treatments for chronic conditions is supporting the growth of the segment. In addition, the increase in the number of medical professionals carrying out percutaneous coronary procedures using the transradial approach will foster the segment growth.

Transradial Access Devices Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The high prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) and high awareness of advanced transradial access devices are driving the growth of the transradial access devices market in North America. Also, the growing presence of prominent vendors and the increasing adoption of AI and machine learning will contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. The US is the key market for transradial access devices market in North America.

Companies Covered:

AngioDynamics Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Boston Scientific Corp.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Nipro Medical Corp.

OSCOR Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Terumo Medical Corp

Transradial Access Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 927.10 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.00 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AngioDynamics Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Nipro Medical Corp., OSCOR Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Medical Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

