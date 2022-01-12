Transradial Access Devices Market size to grow by USD 927.10 Mn | 7% YOY growth expected in 2022 | Technavio

Jan 12, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transradial access devices market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many regional and global players. Vendors in the market are focusing on adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Some vendors are forming strategic alliances and acquiring smaller players to expand their presence.
Technavio estimates the transradial access devices market to grow by USD 927.10 million between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period.
The increasing number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures, technological advances, and increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies will drive the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of skilled interventional cardiologists, limitations and disadvantages of transradial access devices, and the high cost of deployment will hamper the market growth.
Transradial Access Devices Market: Application Landscape
By application, the drug administration segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The need for advanced treatment and better treatments for chronic conditions is supporting the growth of the segment. In addition, the increase in the number of medical professionals carrying out percutaneous coronary procedures using the transradial approach will foster the segment growth.
Transradial Access Devices Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The high prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) and high awareness of advanced transradial access devices are driving the growth of the transradial access devices market in North America. Also, the growing presence of prominent vendors and the increasing adoption of AI and machine learning will contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. The US is the key market for transradial access devices market in North America.
Companies Covered:
- AngioDynamics Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Medtronic Plc
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Nipro Medical Corp.
- OSCOR Inc.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Terumo Medical Corp
|
Transradial Access Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.69%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 927.10 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.00
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AngioDynamics Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Nipro Medical Corp., OSCOR Inc., Teleflex Inc., and Terumo Medical Corp
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
