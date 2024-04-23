Transtar Industries Continues Rapid Product Line Expansion

Company Adds Original Equipment (OE) Recycled Engines to its Product Offering

CLEVELAND, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtar Industries has added another solutions-driven product offering as part of its mission to simplify complex vehicle repair and keep the world moving. The company is now offering original equipment (OE) recycled engines in addition to its expansive line of OE recycled transmissions and transfer cases. Over the past six months, Transtar has significantly increased its product offering to respond to the evolving needs of auto repair shops.

The engines are priced and graded based on part condition and mileage. Products can be purchased on www.transend.us, where you can easily filter your search by condition through Transend's powerful yet simple-to-use navigation. The price for the engine includes freight, and engines are externally cleaned, drained and shrink-wrapped on pallets before shipping.

"We are committed to significantly expanding our product offering to support the growing needs of current and future customers," said Neil Sethi, President and CEO of Transtar Holding Company. "Adding a comprehensive selection of OE recycled engines was in direct response to our customers' evolving product needs."

All recycled engines are backed by a 90-day warranty (parts replacement), with a 1-year warranty also available. See https://transend.us for more details.

About Transtar Industries

Founded in 1975 in Cleveland, Ohio, Transtar Industries is a global leader in transmission and driveline-related solutions and the fastest growing general repair parts distributor in the US. Transtar is dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, offering the broadest product catalog and best-in-class distribution of quality OE, aftermarket parts and premium remanufactured products. With over 70 locations throughout the domestic United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, they deliver products to over 80 countries. All products are available online at www.Transend.us.

SOURCE Transtar Industries