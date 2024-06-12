TRANSTEX acquires DClimate, optimizing fleet efficiency and driver comfort through APUs

INDIANAPOLIS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - TRANSTEX, a global cleantech leader offering aerodynamic solutions for operational efficiency in the transportation industry, announced the acquisition of DClimate Inc., a manufacturer of electric Auxiliary Power Units (eAPUs) with a hybrid architecture that combines high efficiency Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) modules with a patented battery management and rapid recharge system.

This acquisition fulfills a key objective in TRANSTEX's market expansion strategy, providing customers with a new solution to reduce operational costs and improve sustainability efforts.

DClimate's innovative APU approach enables idle reduction, improves driver comfort, and increases battery longevity, resulting in the market's most competitive total cost of ownership. This resonates with TRANSTEX's commitment to providing customers with products that add value through cost optimization and emissions reduction.

"We firmly believe that DClimate's APUs have the potential to become the industry standard," stated Mathieu Boivin, CEO of TRANSTEX. "Their team's advanced engineering expertise aligns with ours, enhancing our product line with innovative solutions to further optimize our customers' operations. This acquisition reinforces our position in an industry we know well, propelling growth in our business."

When trucks are parked, APUs power the HVAC systems and serve the electrical needs of resting drivers, reducing the need for idling the truck's engine. The DClimate system is an EPA SmartWay Verified technology and meets all CARB and EPA emissions requirements.

"To maintain their competitive edge, our customers rely on our aerodynamic products," explained Todd McGuire, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TRANSTEX. "Given our expertise, they often seek solutions beyond aerodynamics to cut operational costs. By integrating DClimate's APUs into our portfolio, we directly address this demand, empowering fleets to enhance driver comfort, optimize fuel efficiency, and reduce emissions throughout their journey, even during mandated rest periods."

"Joining TRANSTEX, an industry leader, marks a significant milestone for our team of innovative problem solvers," said Martin Duffy, CEO of DClimate. "It enables us to leverage their extensive network and resources, both amplifying our reach and extending the benefits of our solution to more fleets across North America. It's truly a win-win situation for all stakeholders involved and we're proud to be included in TRANSTEX's range of cutting-edge products."

To find out more about DClimate, please visit: https://transtex-llc.com/dclimate

About TRANSTEX

TRANSTEX is a global cleantech leader offering aerodynamic solutions for operational efficiency in the transportation industry. The company has been innovating trailer aerodynamics in North America for over 20 years. Through investment in R&D and patented technology, TRANSTEX delivers outstanding product performance and reliability, optimizing economic and environmental outcomes.

About DClimate

DClimate Inc. is an Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) manufacturer addressing the shortcomings of existing diesel and electric APU solutions. The result is DClimate's state-of-the-art technology, combining an HVAC module with a patented battery management and rapid recharge system. The company was founded in 2016 and is based out of Maryland Heights, Missouri.

