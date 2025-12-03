Transurban Finance Company Pty Ltd announces the early tender results of its cash tender offer for its outstanding US$550,000,000 3.375% Guaranteed Senior Secured Notes due 2027, increase to the Maximum Acceptance Amount and election of early settlement

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transurban Finance Company Pty Ltd (the "Offeror") announces today the early tender results of its offer to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding US$550,000,000 3.375% Guaranteed Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (CUSIP: 89400PAG8/Q9194UAW2, ISIN: US89400PAG81/USQ9194UAW29) (the "Notes"), issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by Transurban Holdings Limited, Transurban International Limited and Transurban Infrastructure Management Limited in its capacity as responsible entity of the Transurban Holding Trust, and Transurban Limited (the "Offer"). The terms and conditions of the Offer are set out in the offer to purchase, dated November 17, 2025 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offeror has been advised by the Information & Tender Agent (as defined below) that, as at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 2, 2025 (the "Early Tender Deadline"), the principal amount of the Notes listed in the table below had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline. Pursuant to the terms of the Offer, the deadline to withdraw tendered Notes expired at the Early Tender Deadline and all Notes validly tendered prior to the Early Tender Deadline may no longer be withdrawn.

The following table sets forth the early participation results of the Offer:

Description of Notes CUSIP/ISIN Principal Amount Outstanding(1) Principal Amount Tendered 3.375% Guaranteed Senior Secured Notes due 2027 Rule 144A: 89400PAG8 / US89400PAG81 Reg. S: Q9194UAW2 /

USQ9194UAW29 US$550,000,000 US$259,680,000

(1) As at the date of the Offer to Purchase.

Noteholders that validly tendered their Notes (and did not validly withdraw such Notes) at or before the Early Tender Deadline will receive for Notes accepted for purchase the "Early Tender Offer Consideration" (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), which already includes an early tender premium of US$30 per US$1,000 principal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer (the "Early Tender Premium"), together with an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest on the relevant Notes, if any (the "Accrued Interest Payment").

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer, the Offeror expects that it will accept for purchase Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount. On November 25, 2025, the Offeror announced that the Maximum Acceptance Amount is an aggregate principal amount of Notes that is equivalent to an aggregate purchase price (excluding the Accrued Interest Payments) of US$107,428,162.71. Following the participation results in the Offer, the Offeror hereby announces that it is increasing the Maximum Acceptance Amount from an aggregate principal amount of Notes that is equivalent to an aggregate purchase price (excluding the Accrued Interest Payments) of US$107,428,162.71 to US$118,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes. All references in the Offer to Purchase to the Maximum Acceptance Amount applicable to the Notes shall be deemed to refer to such amount, as so increased (or such lesser or greater amount as the Offeror may determine in its sole discretion). For the avoidance of doubt, the Early Tender Deadline is not being extended and has expired.

The principal amount of Notes that will be accepted for purchase from each tendering Noteholder on the Early Settlement Date (as defined below) will be determined in accordance with the proration procedures described in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offeror will announce the early acceptance results, including the scaling factor, the final purchase price, certain pricing information and the Early Tender Offer Consideration for the Offer following the pricing of the Offer, with the pricing expected to occur at or about 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on December 3, 2025.

The settlement for the Notes accepted by the Offeror in connection with the Early Tender Deadline is expected to take place on December 5, 2025 (the "Early Settlement Date").

The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 17, 2025, unless extended or earlier terminated (as it may be extended or earlier terminated, the "Expiration Deadline"). However, as the aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline is greater than the relevant Maximum Acceptance Amount, no Notes tendered after the Early Tender Deadline will be accepted for purchase.

The Offeror is making the Offer as part of a refinancing of certain of its existing debt. The Offer, together with the tender offers for two series of notes outstanding under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme settled on November 27, 2025, and the offering of debt securities that commenced substantially concurrently with the Offer and closed on November 26, 2025, are intended to extend the Offeror's debt maturity profile. The settlement of the issuance in the Euro bond market (the "New Notes") on November 26, 2025 (London time), satisfied the financing condition to the Offer.

Further information

Noteholders are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Offer. Noteholders may access the Offer to Purchase at https://deals.is.kroll.com/transurban-usd.

Dealer Manager:

Merrill Lynch International

2 King Edward Street

London EC1A 1HQ

United Kingdom Attention: Liability Management Group

Telephone (Europe): +44 207 996 5420

Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 888 292 0070

Email: [email protected] Information & Tender Agent: Kroll Issuer Services Limited

The News Building

3 London Bridge Street

London SE1 9SG

United Kingdom Telephone: +44 207 704 0880

Email: [email protected]

Attention: Scott Boswell

Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/transurban-usd

NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

This press release is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities. The Offeror is making the Offer only by, and pursuant to, the terms of the Offer to Purchase. The Offer is not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making of or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities laws, blue sky laws or other laws of such jurisdiction. None of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager or the Information & Tender Agent is making any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should tender or refrain from tendering their Notes in response to the Offer or how much they should tender. Each Noteholder must make his, her or its own decision as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering Notes and, if a Noteholder determines to tender, as to how many Notes to tender.

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This announcement and the Offer to Purchase contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the contents of the Offer to Purchase or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, accounting and financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to tender such Notes pursuant to the Offer.

The offer and sale of the New Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933. The Offer is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes. No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in relation to the New Notes to permit a public offering of securities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "goal", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "projected", "should", "target", "will" and similar expressions. These statements discuss future expectations concerning the results of operations or financial condition, or provide other forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Offeror, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this announcement or the Offer to Purchase. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Except as required by applicable regulations or by law, neither the Offeror nor the Guarantors undertakes any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events.

These and other relevant factors should be carefully considered when reviewing any forward-looking statement. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Offeror, the Guarantors or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS

This announcement and the Offer to Purchase do not constitute an offer or an invitation to participate in the Offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer or invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable laws. The distribution of this announcement and the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Offer to Purchase comes are required by each of the Offeror, the Dealer Manager and the Information & Tender Agent to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. For more information about the offer and distribution restrictions related to the Offer, see the "Offer and Distribution Restrictions" section of the Offer to Purchase.

