TRANSWESTERN MAKES 7TH APPEARANCE ON FORTUNE BEST WORKPLACES FOR MILLENNIALS LIST

National Commercial Real Estate Firm Rises to No. 39 Among Large Companies

HOUSTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Transwestern as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Millennials. This is Transwestern's seventh time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 39. Earning a spot means that Transwestern has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country. The recognition comes on the heels of the firm being named the No. 11 Best Workplace in Texas in June.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 510,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S.

National Commercial Real Estate Firm Rises to No. 39 Among Large Companies Post this

"Transwestern fosters a work environment that welcomes the perspectives of all and celebrates successes rooted in innovation, teamwork and continuous improvement," said Larry P. Heard, CEO of Transwestern. "Developing the next generation of leaders requires a commitment to providing a variety of educational opportunities, career pathing and facilitated mentorship programs that empower our people to perform at their best, and to have some fun along the way. This award is a testament to the value we place on our talented, enthusiastic young professionals."

Transwestern promotes collaboration and skills development among its young team members through Young Professionals groups in 14 markets. These groups encourage team members to share expertise and new ideas across service lines and geographies and provide opportunities for young professionals to learn from the company's veterans through special speaker events. Additionally, Transwestern hosts holiday parties, philanthropic outreach, wellness activities, one-on-one mentoring and paid training and skills development courses.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for millennial employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Millennials are the largest generation in the workforce, and their experience is a strong indicator of overall company health," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These workers demand what every great workplace should provide: credible leadership, meaningful work, and a respectful, fair place to do their jobs."

"Congratulations to all of the Best Workplaces for Millennials finalists," says Matt Heimer, executive editor for features at Fortune. "The expectations of this age cohort are setting a high bar for employers. Millennials place an unusually high priority on purpose-driven work and an equitable workplace. These companies are in step with these expectations, and they're setting themselves up for continued success by committing to workplaces and environments that attract this pivotal generation of business talent."

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List by surveying companies employing more than 8.2 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 510,000 responses were received from millennials at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback.

About Transwestern

Four dynamic, integrated companies make up the Transwestern enterprise, giving us the perspective to think broadly, deeply and creatively about commercial real estate. Clients and investors rely on us for expertise that spans institutional and opportunistic investment, development, hospitality, and brokerage and asset services. Our award-winning, collaborative culture empowers team members with resources and independence to work across boundaries in pursuit of innovative solutions, reinforcing a reputation for service excellence that translates to measurable results. Through offices nationwide and alliance partners around the globe, we positively impact the built environment and our communities while fostering a work climate that champions career vitality for all. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

SOURCE Transwestern