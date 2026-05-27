Transworld M&A Advisors Announces the Sale of Air Around the Clock to Flint Group

Led by Managing Director Peter Berg, the transaction closed in 60 days from LOI.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld M&A Advisors, one of the nation's largest small-market M&A advisory firms, served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Air Around the Clock, South Florida's premier heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and plumbing (HVAC+) services provider, on its sale to Flint Group, a Kansas City–based platform backed by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm.

The acquisition expands Flint Group's portfolio of high-quality residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service businesses and furthers its strategy of partnering with founder-led companies to accelerate growth across North America.

"Peter Berg and the entire Transworld team did an outstanding job identifying the right partner and guiding us through every step toward a successful outcome," said Eric Pereira, President of Air Around the Clock. "Partnering with Flint Group opens exciting new growth opportunities for our company. We look forward to building on what we've created and expanding our reach under new ownership."

"We were honored to advise Eric on this important transaction," noted Peter Berg, a shareholder and Managing Director of Transworld M&A Advisors. "There was strong investor interest in a high-quality company like Air Around the Clock. Our attention to the extraordinary number of details in a transaction of this complexity allowed us to reach an excellent outcome for all parties in a short period of time. Flint Group will be excellent partners for the business going forward."

"We are excited to welcome Air Around the Clock to the Flint Group family. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to partnering with high-quality, service-oriented businesses and supporting their long-term growth. We are thrilled to add Air Around the Clock to the Flint Group family and look forward to many more years of growth," said Trevor Flannigan, CEO of Flint Group.

In addition to Berg, the Transworld M&A Advisors deal team included VP Leanne Erwin, Sr. Associate Harrison Kaye and Transaction Coordinator Cynthia Correa.

About Transworld M&A Advisors: Transworld M&A Advisors is a subsidiary of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida. TBA is the largest business brokerage advisory firm in the world with 250 offices in the US and in 25 countries with over 1,000 advisors. Transworld has more than 3,500 exclusive client engagements representing both platform and add-on opportunities. For more information, visit their website at www.transworldma.com.

About Flint Group: Flint Group is a Kansas City–based company that acquires and grows residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical businesses across North America. Backed by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, Flint Group partners with founder- and family-owned businesses to provide the capital, operational expertise, and strategic resources needed to reach the next level of growth. For more information, visit their website at www.flintg.com.

About Air Around the Clock: Air Around the Clock is a provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and plumbing (HVAC+) services serving residential and commercial customers. The company is known for its commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. They have served South Florida for almost 40 years.

SOURCE Transworld M&A Advisors